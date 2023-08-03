Digital personal data protection bill 2023: What Industry leaders say

Nearly six years after the Supreme Court declared privacy a fundamental right, the Center has made a second attempt to frame data protection legislation. Digital personal data protection bill 2023 was proposed in parliament after the supreme court held the right to privacy as a fundamental right. The bill was introduced before, in August but was withdrawn. The bill was reintroduced after a lot of iteration. The bill proposes to form a data protection board to adjudicate matters of violation while offering a wide range of exceptions to the central government and its agencies, because of which there is a constant objection from the opposition. However, the government has clarified that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) will be introduced as a regular bill, not a financial bill.



A few industry leaders have expressed their thoughts on the recent development with The Hans India:

Srividya Kannan, Founder & CEO, Avaali Solutions

"The Data Protection Bill will bolster and support the foundation of digital transformation initiatives in the ITeS sector. By setting clear data handling guidelines and frameworks, this bill empowers our industry to harness emerging technologies responsibly and ethically, paving the way for transformative innovation. It will provide much-needed clarity and certainty around data privacy laws, which will boost investment and innovation in the sector. The bill will also help build trust with consumers and businesses, which will create a level playing field for the ITeS sector. This landmark legislation is a significant step towards fostering trust and safeguarding the privacy of our customers in an increasingly data-driven world.

I am committed to working with my colleagues to ensure that the bill is implemented in a way that fosters trust and protects the privacy of our customers. It will provide the much-needed regulatory framework that our industry needs to thrive in the digital age."

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Jt. Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. We applaud the government's dedication to data privacy and protection, as demonstrated by the consensus on the Digital Privacy Data Protection Bill (DPDPB) in parliament. This significant step showcases our government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding personally identifiable information (PII) in this digital age. It emphasizes responsible data collection, secure backup, and lawful disposal practices for businesses.With the bill now passed, it is vital to ensure its effective implementation with proper compliance and regulations. This includes strong measures to enforce penalties for non-compliance. Businesses must take this responsibility seriously and proactively adhere to the bill's requirements. Quick Heal, through its enterprise cybersecurity arm SEQRITE, is fully prepared to assist businesses of all sizes in their efforts to protect their customers' data and privacy. While larger corporations may already have compliance measures in place, we recognize the unique challenges faced by small and medium businesses nationwide in meeting these requirements in upholding the highest standards of data privacy. Through our comprehensive solution, Hawkk Scan, and other products in the Hawkk portfolio, we empower businesses to effectively navigate the complexities of data protection regulations. Our ultimate goal is to provide the necessary tools and resources to ensure maximum security and privacy for businesses and their valued customers.

Mr. Sujit Patel, MD and CEO, SCS Tech It is necessary to appreciate and comprehend the applicability of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, which creates a new framework for personal data security. The bill will bring India one step closer to establishing the law on data privacy and protection. It is being done to serve the greater aim of a Digital Economy. The bill is expected to give people more rights, visibility, awareness, autonomy in decision-making, and control over their data, while also requiring businesses to respect those rights and offer suitable remedies.

Dhiraj Gupta, Co-FOunder and CTO, mFilterIt In light of the new movement towards data privacy, businesses must be aware of their responsibilities towards their customer's data protection. Data protection must be balanced with the right equation of fraud detection associated with data. Businesses must be well-equipped to combat the threats of data breaches and ensure their customer's data is not at risk.

Parag Khurana, Country Manager, Barracuda Networks (India) Pvt Ltd We welcome the developments surrounding the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. Its focus on capturing consumer rights to data protection as fundamental rights and introducing light and easy-to-comply obligations for data fiduciaries indicates a step towards balancing data protection and fostering innovation. While we await further details on the implementation, we are optimistic about the potential impact of this bill on businesses and data processing in India"

"Speaking about data protection, many users underestimate the importance of backup and recovery services for securing their cloud data, relying solely on their cloud service providers for protection. With the upsurge of cyberattacks and expanded attack surface - Barracuda's recent research finds that 73% of Indian organizations experienced a successful ransomware attack in 2022, the need for comprehensive data protection is paramount. For example, a cloud-native backup solution is essential to safeguard business data, comply with regulations, and ensure rapid recovery in case of data loss or cyberattacks. In today's changing threat landscape and to meet evolving compliance and regulatory requirements, businesses of all sizes and industry sectors should prioritize data protection."

Mr. Raj Sivaraju, President, APAC, Arete

With a constant emphasis on privacy and data rights, this law advocates for the protection of individuals' personal information, thereby maintaining the fundamental foundation of our digital society. By establishing rigorous regulations for data handling, the bill reinforces data protection measures, empowering businesses to build robust cybersecurity infrastructures. The bill's impact on the cybersecurity sector is profound. It fosters a culture of vigilance, pushing companies to invest in cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. This, in turn, thwarts cyberattacks, reducing the risk of data breaches and ensuring data integrity. Moreover, the bill inspires research and innovation in the cybersecurity realm, driving advancements that keep pace with evolving cyber threats.

Udit Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Spectra As the Digital Private Data Protection Bill takes centre stage in parliament today, it serves as a crucial reminder that just as user privacy is paramount in the digital age, network security stands as an equally imperative responsibility for companies. Safeguarding not only personal information but also the very infrastructure that holds it, ensures a landscape where trust, innovation, and progress can thrive unhindered."



