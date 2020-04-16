DIY Tip By Samsung: 5 Easy Steps To Maintain The Washing Machines Amidst The Lockdown Period

After announcing the huge financial aid to the country, Samsung company is also helping the people coming up with a few DIY tips.

In our commitment to stand with the nation during these testing times, we are contributing our bit to fight against Covid-19. For details, please visit: https://t.co/Bk2KQV7Dk9#GetThroughThisTogether #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YWcZpiQwPS — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 15, 2020

We all know that Samsung turns out to be king in the electronics department by earning millions of sales every year. Be it TV, washing machines, AC's or any other electronic product, people first prefer this company due to its quality and reliability.



Now, to helps all its washing machine users amidst the lockdown period, this company has come up with 5 easy steps to maintain their machines with much ease.

Samsung India has tweeted the DIY method… Have a look!

Our service engineers will come calling as soon as they are allowed. Meanwhile, here's today's DIY tip for you. Make sure that your washing machine works efficiently by cleaning the inlet filter regularly. Follow these easy steps and get going. https://t.co/xnDvocPB5n pic.twitter.com/GSOtyjSY1a — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) April 15, 2020

This tweet has 5 easy steps to clean up the inlet filter of the washing machine



1. Close the tap and rotate the inlet hose in an anti-clockwise direction to open it.

2. Pull out filter with your hands and is the filter is stuck inside, use piler to bring it out.

3. Clean the filter under running water to wash out all the dirt and foreign particles.

4. Now re-insert the filter by placing the holder facing outwards and slowly tighten the hose properly.

5. Finally, open the tap and check whether the water pressure is improved or not.

Note: Before starting off with this DIY method, you need to pull out the plug from the socket.

As the inlet of washing machines would be filled with tiny particles of clothes, this method helps to clean the hose and filter. So guys, instead of trying customer care numbers, try out this DIY method and do it following the above steps!!!