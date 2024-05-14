Dyson Introduces Dyson WashG1: First wet floor cleaner for a barefoot clean feel

Today Dyson unveils its latest floorcare technology, designed to pick-up wet and dry debris in one go to deliver a hygienic clean on hard floors, across large spaces. With a 1 litre clean-water tank to cover flooring up to 290m2, the Dyson WashG1 uses a combination of hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to remove wet and dry debris in one go – automatically separating it out, so maintenance is more hygienic.

“Most of us vacuum our homes regularly. But whilst wet cleaning is considered a necessary chore globally, many of us don’t know why we do it beyond the vague notion of hygiene. In fact, cleaning with water is essential to rehydrate and remove tough, dried-on stains. Over the years, a vast array of wet floor cleaning formats have emerged to help us tackle this chore yet users’ expectations are often left unfulfilled when it comes to stain removal, pick-up performance and floor finish. Dyson engineers solve the problems others ignore and we thrive on the challenge of creating better technology. The Dyson WashG1 is the result of this; our first dedicated wet machine to wash hard floors, properly and hygienically.”



Highly absorbent, counter-rotating rollers

Two individually powered rollers counter-rotate whilst a pulse-modulated pump distributes water evenly across 26 precisely positioned hydration points, along the full width of each roller.





Each roller is made up of a highly absorbent microfibre, with 64,800 filaments per cm2. This combination of high density microfibre and consistent application of clean water ensures liquid spills are absorbed, whilst dry dirt, debris, and hair is enveloped by the millions of filaments. By positioning two rollers at the front and back of the machine, Dyson engineers also achieved longer dwell time on stains with each pass, for powerful and fast stain removal.



Pioneering separation technology for hygienic maintenance

Dyson’s unique separation technology divides debris and dirty water at source, for hygienic, no-touch disposal. Dirty water is extracted from the rollers by durable extraction plates, whilst secondary nylon-bristled inner brush bars remove dirt and debris from the microfibre rollers, flicking it straight into a removeable debris tray.





The debris tray has been designed with a 500-micron mesh to separate dirty water from the large debris. Powered by an extraction pump, dirty water is immediately collected in a 0.8 litre capacity dirty water tank, without allowing large debris to pass through the machine. Keeping the dirt and debris in the head of the machine, and the dirty water in a separate tank allows for easy and hygienic disposal. To further support ease-of-maintenance for users, the Dyson Wash G1 has been intricately designed without sharp internal surfaces or crevices, to help lessen dirt or grime build up inside the machine. Both water tanks have been designed with large openings to allow for easy maintenance and cleaning.



After use, the self-cleaning mode saturates both rollers with clean water on the highest boost setting, flushing the entire system in preparation for the next clean.

Customised hydration control for an optimum floor finish

The Dyson WashG1 has been designed with in-use hydration control, allowing owners to select the level of hydration required based on debris type, flooring, or personal preference. The low, medium, and high modes each run continuously once selected, to provide increased levels of hydration respectively. Each mode also features an additional three sensitivity settings, to allow owners to fine tune them to their individual cleaning needs. A separate boost mode button purges each roller with the maximum amount of hydration when pressed, for removal of stubborn dirt and dried on stains.





“Stain removal performance is dependent on the correlation of hydration of the floor and agitation applied. We’ve engineered our machine to allow owners full control, enabling them to deep clean their homes effectively.” – Charlie Park, VP of Dyson Home Engineering at Dyson.



Manoeuvrability and edge-to-edge cleaning

The rollers span the full width of the cleaner head to allow for edge-to-edge cleaning, right to the corners. The Dyson WashG1 has been designed with two motors that sit within each microfibre roller, spinning in opposite directions so they clean in both directions.





For optimised manoeuvrability, Dyson engineers fine-tuned each motor to spin at a consistent speed in accordance with the hydration mode selected, allowing the machine to glide effortlessly whilst cleaning is in process. Adopting technology from the Dyson Omni-glide, casters provide additional balance and weight support, whilst the low cleaner head height allows for easy reach underneath furniture.



