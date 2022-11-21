Dyson launches its 'Pet Groom Tool' for mess-free grooming and healthier homes

Managing pet hair is now made easier, as Dyson launches its Pet groom tool in India. Engineered to provide respite to the challenges around pet hair, the new revolutionary tool allows pet parents to brush loose hair off their pet and directly into the Dyson cord-free vacuum cleaners.

The pet parents can buy the Dyson Pet grooming kit to groom medium and long-haired pets. It includes a Pet groom tool, extension hose and quick-release adaptor. The Pet groom tool is acoustically engineered to make grooming more peaceful for the pet. The grooming brush has 364 slicker bristles that are angled at a 35-degree flex to an upright position as you brush. It can be used without the vacuum being switched on, and post-grooming it can be switched on to suck up the hair.



Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson, says:



"The impact pets have in the home goes beyond what we can see. Effectively removing pet hair is important, but pet dander with dried-on saliva is a problem which is invisible to the naked eye. These microscopic particles can carry allergy-causing proteins around the home. Lightweight and miniscule, they can remain airborne for hours or transfer between objects. Research has even found cat allergens in rooms where cats have never been. So, the proper filtration found in Dyson machines is vital to maintain a cleaner whole-home environment."

For many pet owners, the frustration of constantly clearing up pet hair and dander is an everyday problem, particularly as people spend more time indoors with their pets. Dyson Engineers are obsessed with making machines that clean better, especially when it comes to pets. They went to extraordinary lengths to study the science behind pet hair and introduce the game-changing Pet Groom tool that helps capture not only the pet hair that's visible but also the invisible dander and dead skin flakes shed by pets.

The spectrum of hair, from pets to humans



As any pet parent knows, excessive shedding isn't just an absolute mess; it can also be a nightmare for those who suffer from dander and pollen allergies. Dyson engineers and microbiologists studied a variety of animals, such as cats and dogs, while also including more unexpected animals such as alpacas, donkeys, horses, and rabbits. In addition to traditional real-world engineering methods, the development team combined high-speed camera footage with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software to create 284 different hair fibre simulations. This replicates how different lengths of hair interact with high-velocity airflow and virtual prototypes of the tools, allowing them to maximise their research while reducing the number of physical prototypes needed. This research enabled Dyson engineers to precisely engineer the hair removal vanes to match the dimensions of the brush bar while maintaining detangling performance across all hair types.



Dyson welcomes the new pet groom tool, now compatible with cordless



Pet hair can spread pollen and other allergens all around your home. According to the recent global dust study by Dyson, pet owners are often unaware of the hidden impacts of their furry friends. By investigating the cleaning habits around the world, Dyson revealed that 1 in 2 pet owners[1] allow their pets to sleep on their beds. Despite this, only 30% of pet owners are aware that bacteria and house mite faeces can reside on their pets. While in India, only 36% of Indians include pet baskets in their general cleaning routine, of which only 10% use vacuum cleaners to clean their pet baskets.

The new Dyson Pet groom tool, engineered to remove your dog's loose hairs, pet dander, and microscopic skin flakes in an instant, is now compatible with only Dyson's latest range of vacuum cleaners, including the V8, V11, V12 Detect Slim and V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaners. It can be simply attached to the main body of the machine or via an extension hose. The tool, which has 364 bristles angled at 35°, flexes as you brush your pet, reaching through your dog's coat to grab loose hairs for fast and comfortable grooming.





An accessory for every cleaning need

Dyson's recent Global Dust Study revealed that 95% of people are cleaning just as much, if not more, than they did last year.[2] But vacuum cleaners are not designed to only clean your floors and carpets. With the right attachments, they can be used to clean everything from your mattress to your bookshelves, helping to maintain a cleaner environment around your whole home. But not all vacuum cleaner attachments are made equal. Dyson accessories are precision engineered, just like Dyson vacuum cleaners, to solve a problem.



Advanced de-tangling brush bar technology





Hair screw tool: Dyson engineers also looked to solve the problem of removing hair on the brush bar. This is often a challenge for many vacuums, despite claims to the contrary, so we have developed a new anti-tangle conical brush bar which spirals hair off and into the bin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar. Designed for human and pet hair, our engineers delicately tweaked the precise angle of the bristles on the tool, to ensure the release force did not tangle the hair and tested the tool on multiple hair types.

New Digital Motorbar cleaner head with hair removal vanes:





This new brush bar technology is designed to tackle all hair, whether it is left behind by our feline, canine, or human friends. Inspired by a de-tangling comb, the brush bar features 56 hair removal vanes, precisely angled to help migrate all hair types directly into the cleaner head. These polycarbonate teeth, combined with a set of spiralling nylon bristles, anti-static carbon fibre filaments, and strong suction power, capture and tackles troublesome tangles, as well as larger debris and microscopic dust.

Dyson's pet groom tool is a true game changer for Indian pet owners and is specifically suitable for dogs and cats. Both species shed a lot of hair depending on the season and breed, so instead of constantly vacuuming your home and removing all the falling hair, the groom tool is a useful accessory that allows you to address the issue at its root.



BUY DIRECT FROM THE EXPERTS WHO MADE IT



Dyson's new Pet grooming kit for its cord-free vacuum cleaner is available from 19th November 2022, priced at INR 9,900 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.