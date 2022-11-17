Elon Musk asks employees to work long hours at high intensity; Read his Email

The new head of Twitter, Elon Musk, wants employees to prepare for the difficult times ahead. In an email to his employees, Musk said that to build Twitter 2.0, employees will have to work hard. He said employees will have to work long hours at "high intensity." Employees were also asked to fill out a form by 3:30 a.m. m. IST. If an employee fails to do so, he will receive severance pay for three months.



Elon Musk's email to employees:



A Fork in the Road



Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.

Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway. At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so I think this makes sense.

If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below:

forms.gle

Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance.

Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful.

Elon

Musk previously ended the work-from-home regime for employees and asked them to spend at least 40 hours in the office. He had ended the "off days" vacation for Twitter employees shortly after acquiring the company.