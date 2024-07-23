Elon Musk Delays Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robots Launch by 2026

Elon Musk, known for his ambitious ventures, has unveiled plans to produce humanoid robots named Optimus. Initially set for internal use next year, Tesla aims to mass-produce these robots by 2026. The announcement, made on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has sparked significant buzz and curiosity.



Optimus robots are envisioned to handle tasks that are repetitive, dangerous, or mundane. Picture a robot folding laundry, managing logistics, or working on an assembly line—these scenarios move from science fiction to reality. Musk first presented the Optimus project last year with a prototype called Bumblebee. Recently, Tesla showcased a video of the next-generation robot folding a T-shirt, highlighting its progress and potential.

Humanoid robots have been in development for years by companies like Honda and Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics. The goal is to address labour shortages and enhance safety and efficiency in various jobs. With Tesla entering this arena, competition and innovation are expected to escalate.

Musk has a history of bold promises, some of which have faced delays. In 2019, he predicted a network of autonomous "robotaxi" cars by 2020—a goal yet to be realized. Just last week, Musk mentioned that the robotaxi design needed significant changes, further delaying its release. This history of delays makes some sceptical about the Optimus timeline.

Despite the scepticism, Musk’s influence and Tesla’s technological capabilities are undeniable. Tesla’s pivot towards artificial intelligence, autonomous driving software, and now humanoid robots, indicates a broader strategic shift. This comes when demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles is plateauing. Currently, over 80% of Tesla’s revenue comes from EVs, but Musk is seeking to diversify the company’s offerings.

On Tuesday, Tesla is set to report its second-quarter results, with analysts predicting profit margins to hit a five-year low. Nevertheless, the focus remains on Musk’s visionary projects. Tesla’s future appears to encompass much more than just cars.

Musk’s vision for Optimus holds the potential to revolutionize multiple industries. If these robots can reliably perform tasks, they could transform sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. It’s a futuristic vision that, with Musk’s relentless drive to innovate, seems ever closer to realization. Whether or not Optimus meets its projected deadlines, Musk’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries remains unwavering.