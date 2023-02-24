Elon Musk is cancelling Slack subscription to save on cost

Elon Musk is finding different ways to cut expenses and increase revenue. The company has laid off more than half its global workforce, given up office space and even auctioned off surplus office supplies. It seems that the company is now rethinking the costs of subscription-based software to save money. As Platformer reported, Twitter will stop using Slack, a chat tool designed specifically for businesses. Another progress tracking tool called Jira was mysteriously down for several employees. The report adds that with no way to chat and no code to submit, "most engineers took the day off."



After Twitter employees reportedly lost access to Slack, some turned to Bind, the anonymous workplace chat app. One employee wrote: "We didn't pay our Slack bill. Now everyone is barely working. Penny wise, pound foolish." Another anonymous worker said the disappearance is the "proverbial final straw."



The report notes that losing access to Slack also means employees would have years of chat data. Musk may introduce Slack rival Mattermost to Twitter workers. The latter is used by employees of Tesla, a car company also owned by Musk. Slack may also return to Twitter if his absence causes too much inconvenience for employees.

Twitter also failed to pay office rent, forcing employees to work from home. A report claims that the owners of Twitter's offices in San Francisco and London have taken legal action against the company for failing to pay rent. A similar situation occurred in the Singapore office of Twitter. The owner was reported to have even asked Twitter employees to leave the premises. In India, Twitter has reportedly provided co-working spaces in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

As mentioned, Twitter is looking for ways to raise money. He recently auctioned off various office items, including a coffee machine, Apple Mac, furniture, and even Twitter memorabilia. Twitter is aggressively expanding its Blue subscription in different countries. The subscription promises the official blue badge, the option to edit tweets after posting, and more. It costs Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile.