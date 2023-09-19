Elon Musk to make Twitter, now X, paid for all users

Elon Musk talked about making some significant changes to Twitter, which he renamed X. He hinted that soon, everyone who uses X might have to pay a small monthly fee to use it. The reason for this measure is to address the problem of fake accounts, also known as bots.

However, according to a CNBC report, Musk did not specify how much this fee would be or what benefits users would get for paying it.

During the conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk also revealed some figures about X. He mentioned that X now has 550 million users who use the platform monthly and create between 100 and 200 million daily posts.

However, Musk did not clarify how many of these users are real people, not robots. He also didn't compare these numbers to what he had on Twitter before he took over.

The main goal of Musk's conversation with Netanyahu was to discuss the potential risks of advanced technology like artificial intelligence and how it should be regulated. However, Musk also took the opportunity to address criticism that X allows hate speech and anti-Semitism on his platform.

In recent times, Musk has faced backlash from civil rights groups for not doing enough to stop hate speech and anti-Semitic content on X. He even mentioned the possibility of suing the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish organization, for negatively impacting X's revenue. But so far, Musk or X Corp have not filed any lawsuits against the ADL or provided an immediate comment.

Before meeting with Netanyahu, Musk accused the foundation of George Soros, a well-known philanthropist, of wanting to harm Western civilization. Soros has been the target of unfounded conspiracy theories.

Musk has made negative comments about various groups and individuals on his social media platform. However, during the conversation with Netanyahu, he stated that he was against attacking any group and emphasized the importance of unity for humanity's space exploration goals.

After purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, Musk made significant changes to the platform. He allowed previously banned accounts, such as that of former President Donald Trump, to return. He also eliminated the "blue check" verification system that identified accounts of famous people.

If you pay a fee, you get a blue badge next to your name, and your posts get more visibility. Your posts may not get as much attention if you don't pay. Musk believes this change will discourage the use of bots on the platform.

According to public records, X is also working to obtain licenses to become a money transmitter in the United States and has already received permission in eight states.



