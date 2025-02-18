Elon Musk Unveils Grok 3 AI Chatbot to Rival ChatGPT and Gemini

Elon Musk's xAI has launched its most advanced Grok 3 AI Chatbot that will directly compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. During the demo of Grok 3, Musk said it's more capable than Grok 2. Grok 3 is rolling out today starting with Premium Plus subscribers on X who will be the first to access it.

"All you need to know to understand which company will win a technology competition is to look at the first and second derivatives of the rate of innovation," Musk wrote on X.

Those interested in early access can subscribe to Premium Plus. Additionally, a new subscription plan called Super Grok is being launched for dedicated users who want the most advanced features and early access to updates. This plan will be available for both the Grok app and the newly introduced grok.com website.

“We evaluated Grok 3 in three different categories: general mathematical reasoning, general knowledge about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and then also computer coding,” the xAI team said during the launch of the Grok 3 live demo.

xAI researchers said that Grok 3 is way ahead of other AI models when it comes to performance. Even its smallest version, Grok 3 Mini, competes at the highest level.

“At xAI, we believe that having the best pre-training model is not enough to create the best AI. The best AI needs to think like a human. If you are using Grok 3, you can notice improvements almost every day because we are constantly working to improve the model. In fact, you might even see changes within 24 hours,” they said.

"You need to consider all possible solutions, self-critique, verify them, backtrack, and think from first principles. This is a crucial skill. We believe that by taking the best pre-trained model and further training it with reinforcement learning, we can improve its reasoning capabilities. This allows the model to significantly improve and scale, not only during training but also during testing," the xAI team said.