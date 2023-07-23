Elon Musk Urges Twitter Users To Get Verified And Earn Thousands Of Dollars

EIon Musk on Saturday asked Twitter users to become verified subscribers, saying they can earn thousands of dollars a month in ad revenue sharing.

Without explaining how they can do this without registering 5 million impressions per month with 10,000+ followers, the two key conditions for making money through Twitter ad revenue sharing, he asked them to join Twitter Blue's paid subscription.

“Many accounts on this platform can earn thousands of dollars per month in advertising revenue sharing if they become verified subscribers,” the Twitter owner posted.

“Takes 2 mins to become a verified subscriber for $7/month (annual plan),” he added.

Several users criticized it, saying that they had been waiting for months for a verified account. Others criticized it for not making money despite having millions of monthly impressions.

“I have Twitter Blue and 20-30 million impressions per month for at least the last six months. What do I have to do to get some ad money? Thanks in advance,” one Twitter user replied to Musk.

Musk further said that intentional payments are more complex, “but the accumulation of ad revenue share from February will apply”.

“You’ll soon also be paid for ads appearing when others view your profile page, approximately doubling payouts,” the tech billionaire added.

Last week, he said that the micro-blogging platform would “soon" share ad revenue from profile page views.

He has admitted that Twitter still has negative cash flow “due to a 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load”.

“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he posted last week.