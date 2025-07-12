Elon Musk’s X Slashes Subscription Prices for Indian Users by Up to 48%

In a bold move aimed at deepening its footprint in India, Elon Musk's social media platform X—formerly known as Twitter—has announced substantial reductions in subscription prices for its Indian user base. The cuts, which go up to 48% across various plans, mark a major shift in the company’s pricing strategy and reflect a growing trend of tech firms tailoring offerings to fit emerging markets.

The most significant drop is seen in the Premium subscription for mobile users, which now costs ₹470 per month, a notable reduction from its earlier price of ₹900. Web users also benefit from this overhaul, with the Premium monthly fee slashed to ₹427 from ₹650, making it a 34% price cut. These new rates have already been updated on X’s official portal.

This recalibration of pricing underscores the platform’s efforts to level the playing field between mobile and web usage—acknowledging that app store commissions typically inflate mobile subscription costs. By narrowing this gap, X is clearly attempting to enhance its appeal to smartphone-first users in India, one of the world's fastest-growing digital markets.

The Basic subscription plan has also seen a welcome drop. It now costs ₹170 per month, down from ₹243.75. The annual billing option for Basic users has been brought down as well, from ₹2,590.48 to ₹1,700. While this tier does not include the coveted verification badge, it still provides several useful features such as post editing, the ability to write longer content, background video play, and media downloads.

For those seeking the full range of benefits, Premium Plus subscribers are also in for a treat. On the web, the monthly cost has been reduced from ₹3,470 to ₹2,570—a 26% decrease. Mobile users will enjoy an even steeper drop, with the new monthly rate set at ₹3,000 instead of the previous ₹5,100.

Premium Plus accounts go beyond just badges and editing tools. They include a completely ad-free experience, the ability to publish full-length articles, and access to SuperGrok, an AI-driven assistant powered by Grok 4. These features aim to cater to power users who want a seamless and enriched experience on the platform.

The company’s decision to reduce pricing in India is more than just a financial adjustment—it’s a strategic move. By making subscriptions more affordable, X hopes to tap into a wider audience and boost user engagement in a competitive social media landscape that includes domestic and global players.

India, with its growing internet user base and increasing smartphone penetration, presents an ideal market for such a shift. As more users come online, especially in smaller towns and cities, pricing plays a crucial role in product adoption. Musk’s vision appears to acknowledge this, aligning with a broader industry trend where tech giants are localising their offerings to suit regional dynamics.

With these changes, X positions itself as a more accessible and compelling platform for Indian users, potentially setting a benchmark for how global platforms can adapt to local markets.



