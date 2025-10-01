Emirates Bans Power Bank Usage Onboard From October 1 to Boost Flight Safety

Emirates Airlines has announced a new safety measure restricting the use of power banks on its flights, effective October 1, 2025. The move comes as part of the airline’s effort to minimize battery-related incidents and enhance passenger safety.

Under the updated rule, travellers may carry only one power bank per passenger, provided it does not exceed 100 watt-hours (Wh) and remains switched off throughout the journey. Passengers will not be allowed to use these devices to charge smartphones, tablets, or other gadgets during the flight. Similarly, recharging power banks via in-seat outlets will also be prohibited.

“The use of power banks has grown significantly in recent years, leading to more battery-related incidents in aviation. This measure aims to reduce such risks,” Emirates said in a statement following its safety review.

The airline pointed out that lithium batteries, commonly found in power banks, smartphones, tablets, and even laptops, can pose fire hazards if damaged or mishandled. By enforcing these restrictions, Emirates aims to reduce potential risks associated with overheating or battery malfunctions.

Passengers should also note that acceptable power banks must clearly display their capacity and be stored only in the seat pocket or under the seat ahead. Carrying them in overhead bins is not permitted. While Emirates aircraft feature charging ports for personal devices, travellers are advised to ensure their phones, tablets, and laptops are fully charged before boarding, particularly on long-haul journeys.

This move aligns with global aviation regulations set by authorities such as the FAA, TSA, CAA, and IATA, which already impose restrictions on power bank usage. Typically, power banks must be carried in hand luggage and should not exceed 100Wh (roughly 27,000mAh). Airlines may allow devices up to 160Wh with prior approval, but anything above this limit is strictly prohibited.

The IATA permits up to 20 spare batteries or power banks under 100Wh and up to two units between 100–160Wh with airline approval. However, Emirates has opted for a stricter approach by banning any use of power banks during flights, prioritizing passenger safety above convenience.

Travellers planning to carry power banks should make sure their devices are in good condition, below the 100Wh threshold, and intended for personal use only. With in-flight charging disabled, pre-charging devices before departure and relying on airport charging stations remain essential.

This update is a reminder of the growing safety concerns around portable batteries in aviation. While power banks remain a convenient way to keep devices running, Emirates’ precautionary measures aim to prevent potential hazards and ensure a safer journey for everyone on board.