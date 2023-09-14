Emoji Kitchen comes to Google Search – All about the new feature

It is always a pleasure to add stickers and emojis to texts and subtitles because it is the best way to show your expressions and mood through the virtual modes. In the new era of technology, not only young people but also people of all ages often use various emojis to express what they feel and what they feel and it is very funny. Previously, Google introduced the "Emoji Kitchen" feature for Android users through its Gboard app, but now it is available on the web through Google Search so that all devices can benefit from it.



All About Kitchen Emoji

Emoji Kitchen was first introduced for Gboard users, where users can combine several different emojis to create a new emoji. Now users can Explore the feature and create new emojis on the web. The news was shared through an X post by Jennifer Daniel, which said: “it now exists in the Web!!!! Officially!!!!! And all you have to do… is google emoji kitchen”





Getting this in Google Search is about as close as @EmojiKitchen gets to become a Google Doodle 🤪



Shout @yur_witch and Colin Tincknell's names from the rooftops! This would not have been possible without them!



🎲and🎲smash🎲that🎲random🎲button🎲https://t.co/t8jb2OC9Fr — jennifer daniel (@jenniferdaniel) September 13, 2023





That means users can mix emojis from any device, such as iPhones, desktops, or computers. Users can choose random emojis and create a new emoji, which they can copy and use in text, captions, and other messages.

To get your hands on the new Emoji Kitchen feature on the web, you just need to type “Emoji Kitchen” into the Google search bar. Then click “Get “cook” button highlighted in blue. A new window will now appear allowing you to add two random emojis. After creating a new emoji, you tap the "Copy" button and use the emoji wherever you want.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the web version has fewer emoji options than the Gboard app. It also stated that there is no list of new emojis either making it confusing to compare. However, Google might introduce changes or additions to the emoji feature later, but nothing has been officially shared yet.