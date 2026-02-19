“Energy To Build Together Is Palpable”: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei At India AI Summit

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, global AI leaders gathered to outline the future of artificial intelligence — and Dario Amodei made it clear that India is central to that future.

Speaking during a special keynote session, the Anthropic CEO praised the spirit of collaboration he witnessed during his visit. “I’ve been spending the last few days meeting with Indian builders and enterprises, and the energy to build together here is palpable, unlike anywhere else,” he said, capturing the mood of a summit that has drawn some of the world’s biggest technology names.

The event has become a major platform for global AI discussions, with leaders including Sundar Pichai participating in conversations about India’s expanding role in the global AI ecosystem. For Amodei, the interactions with Indian startups, enterprises, and policymakers reinforced the country’s growing influence in shaping the next phase of AI development.

Anthropic, best known for its Claude AI models and AI agents, is among several global companies expanding their footprint in India. The company recently announced its first base in Bengaluru, signaling its intent to tap into India’s vast engineering talent and rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.

During his keynote, Amodei emphasized the extraordinary pace of AI advancement. “The advances in AI technology have been absolutely staggering along with those the advancement in the commercial applications have only grown more urgent,” he pointed out, underlining how innovation and market demand are accelerating simultaneously.

He also addressed the rapid evolution of AI agents and their expanding capabilities. “We are now well advanced on the AI curve and only a small number of years for AI models to surpass cognitive capabilities of most humans for most things. We are increasingly close to having AI agents that are more capable than most humans,” he said.

While highlighting AI’s immense potential, Amodei was equally candid about the scale of responsibility that accompanies such breakthroughs. “That level of capability (from AI) is something the world has never seen before, and brings a very wide range of opportunities and concerns for humanity,” he noted, acknowledging the dual nature of transformative technologies.

Beyond private-sector applications, Amodei also stressed AI’s public value. Earlier this week, at Anthropic’s Builder Summit in Bengaluru, he spoke about how AI can strengthen governance systems. India, as the world’s largest democracy, has an opportunity to deploy AI to make governance more efficient and citizen-centric. “That’s a really valuable use of the technology,” he said.

As India positions itself not merely as a consumer of AI technologies but as a global co-creator, the summit reflects a broader shift in the global technology narrative. With multinational AI companies committing investments and expanding operations in the country, the conversations in Delhi suggest that India’s AI ambitions are no longer aspirational — they are operational.

For Amodei and many others attending the summit, the message was unmistakable: the momentum in India is real, collaborative, and accelerating.