Extramarks launches an all-exclusive ‘The Teaching App’

As per the UNESCO report 2021 , India has a deficit of over 1 million school teachers. This warrants the need to deploy technology to bridge the gap between teachers and end-learners, making education interactive, inclusive and accessible. Leveraging 12+ years of expertise in providing holistic learning solutions, Extramarks has launched the 'The Teaching App'- an advanced teaching platform that extends the benefits of a live classroom teaching experience to school teachers, private teachers, home tutors and coaching staff across the country.



Centred on taking teaching a notch higher, Extramarks – The Teaching App is a 360-degree solution to all the teaching needs. With state-of-the-art teaching technologies at its core, Extramarks-The Teaching App equips school teachers as well as home tutors with cutting-edge tools to create, manage, and track their entire live classes' schedule on a single platform while automating the mundane and manual documentation tasks. The app lets teachers create, assign and customise assessments with premium access to over lakhs of questions in the Extramarks repository. The app also allows customization of notifications to make the whole teaching experience interactive, engaging and fun.

By allowing the teaching fraternity, including school educators and home tutors, to set up their classrooms anywhere on any device, the Teachers App provides great inclusivity of education delivery in tier 2 and 3 cities. The App ensures a 'barrier free access' to teachers beyond metros that can expand their learner base across the country and strengthen their entrepreneurial stance while redeeming specific sets of rewards for their day-to-day app usage. With the simple user interface and classroom setup, the platform currently operates on a freemium model for schools and institutes and is free of cost for home tutors for an indefinite period. The app can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store.

Speaking on the launch, Ritvik Kulsreshtha, CEO of Extramarks, said, "Since its inception, Extramarks, is actively engaged in solving core problems in the teaching-learning space through continuous innovation. The Teaching App is another step to address the need for an advanced teaching platform. India is home to many educators – school teachers, independent teachers, coaching staff, contractors, and private tutors – and digitalizing their entire teaching journey and bringing it on a single platform will enhance their reach, professional development, and engagement with learners. The app addresses all marginal challenges of access, participation, and continual learning. Keeping in mind the increasing usage of technology in education, the app is designed to make the teaching experience interactive and easy to understand. We are highly bullish on this platform and believe it will open up new avenues of intercity teaching."

Following the NEP (National Education Policy) recommendations on teacher education and training, the company also plans to introduce exclusive experiences for teachers to turn them into a new age 'super teacher' through academic workshops, skillset-based courses, tutorials, etc. Based on the Prime Minister's 'AI for All' initiative as part of the NEP, the app will also leverage AI to impart 21st-century skills, empowering school teachers as well as independent tutors. In the next few months, Extramarks aims to scale up the reach of the Teaching app to boost the digital teaching and learning infrastructure.

About Extramarks

Extramarks is a new age 360-degree digital learning company focused on the Pre-school, K-12, Higher studies, and Test Prep segments. A technology-first brand, Extramarks is empowering the learners of today and tomorrow through pedagogy-based visual learning modules developed by an in-house team of senior academicians, technology experts, and animation artists. Since the inception of business operations in 2009, Extramarks has gained the trust of 10,000+ leading schools in India through its end-to-end learning solutions connecting learners, parents, and schools on a single platform. Its flagship product - 'Extramarks – The Learning App', is a complete learning solution for students based on the Learn-Practice-Test pedagogy which enables anytime & anywhere learning for students. The Learning App also connects the students with their schoolteachers using Smart Class Solutions, Assessment Center and Live Class Platform in schools. Extramarks – The Teaching Application can also be used by teachers in school and at home to conduct classes in a virtual classroom environment. Built on the Tap-Learn-Play format, Lil One by Extramarks, a special offering for curious minds, is a perfect amalgamation of technology and pedagogy to engage, educate and entertain children below 5 years of age. With more than 1 CR+ learners, the company has made waves globally with a solid presence in India, South Africa, the Middle East, and Indonesia. Extramarks has earned prestigious accolades such as the Excellence award in Products & Solutions in the K-12 segment at WORLDDIDAC India 2015 and 2018 Tyton Global Growth50 - Education sector.



