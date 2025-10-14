Facebook Revives Local Job Listings, Takes Aim at LinkedIn with Community-Focused Hiring Feature

After a three-year hiatus, Facebook is once again stepping into the employment space by bringing back its local job listings feature — a move that signals Meta’s renewed push to connect communities through practical, real-world opportunities. The feature, which had been shelved in 2022, is now making a comeback across the United States, allowing users to find entry-level, trade, and service jobs right in their neighbourhoods.

According to Meta, the reintroduced feature is designed to make job discovery simpler and more localized, offering a space for both job seekers and small businesses to connect without leaving the Facebook ecosystem. The company confirmed that listings are being rolled out through Marketplace, Groups, and Pages, where users can browse available openings, apply directly, or message potential employers using Messenger.

Meta’s latest move hints at its ambition to compete with LinkedIn, though with a different, more community-oriented approach. Rather than targeting corporate or professional roles, Facebook’s focus is on helping people find local, entry-level, and trade jobs — sectors often underserved by traditional professional networking platforms.

“If you’re looking for entry-level, trade, and service industry employment in your community, Facebook can help you connect with local people and small businesses who are hiring. Jobs on Facebook are public and visible to all adults 18 years and older,” reads the official blog post.

The reimagined feature allows employers, particularly small businesses, to post openings in a familiar, intuitive format. Job posts can include key details such as pay, working hours, schedules, and qualifications — much like product listings in Marketplace. These listings are visible to all adult Facebook users within a certain area by default, ensuring that local employers and job seekers can connect with minimal effort.

For job seekers, the process is straightforward. Users simply need to:

Open the Facebook app or website. Navigate to the Marketplace tab and select the Jobs section. Apply relevant filters such as job type, category, or distance. Once an appealing position is found, they can either apply directly or initiate a Messenger chat with the employer for further details.

Employers, on the other hand, can create listings via Marketplace, their Facebook Page, or through the Meta Business Suite, where they can include job-specific details such as pay rates, schedules, and responsibilities. Meta has also noted that some roles are restricted from being posted, with eligibility rules available in its support resources.

Currently, the Local Jobs feature is fully operational across the United States, marking a major comeback for one of Facebook’s more practical community tools. Meta has also hinted that it plans to expand this functionality beyond the US in the future, potentially opening the door for a new wave of localized hiring worldwide.

With this relaunch, Facebook appears to be blending the social and professional spheres once again — this time, with a sharper focus on community-driven employment and real-world connections.