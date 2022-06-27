Facebook video app may no longer run on Apple TV

The Facebook app for smart TVs, which allows users to tune into various videos, shows and live streams on the platform, may no longer be available onnew mobile phone, tech news, apple news, new samsung, new technology, technology news, latest technology, new gadgets, latest technology news, science news, techreviews, latest tech news, new smartwatch, tech news today, technews, technology articles, technology news today, latest technologies, mobile review, latest computer technology, latest technology updates, as reported by 9to5Mac. Some users say they can no longer access the app after their most recent update.

In a thread on MacRumors, a user shares an image of the prompt he got after trying to open Facebook Watch on his Apple TV 4K: "The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch." Several other users report having the same experience.



Facebook launched its Watch app on Apple TV in 2017 after first launching it on Samsung smart TVs. The app is also available on several other smart TVs and consoles, as well as on Facebook's mobile app and desktop site. Users who still want to use the Watch app on Apple TV should be able to cast Watch from their phone to their TV, but this isn't as convenient as simply opening an app.



It's unclear if the Facebook Watch app is no longer available due to a glitch caused by the recent update or if Facebook removed the app from Apple TV altogether. Apple TV is still listed as one of the supported platforms for Facebook Watch. The Verge reached out to Apple and Facebook with a request for comment but did not immediately hear back.