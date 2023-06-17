Father's Day 2023: Gifting ideas to make your aged Dads life easy

Tomorrow is Father's Day, and what better way to show your appreciation than by gifting your dad a practical and tech-savvy one? Surprise him with cutting-edge gifts to elevate his modern lifestyle this Father's Day. To celebrate his unwavering enthusiasm, you can think over the below-mentioned diverse range of must-have items that cater to his wide-ranging necessities. From unique experiences to thoughtful gifts, this list will delight your dad on his special day.

Automatic Pill Dispenser

Being unable to take prescribed medicine on time is a worrying issue for older adults and their loved ones. Aged people suffering from memory loss can lead them to not stay on top of their necessary medication. But now you can buy automatic pill dispensers that use a motorized device with 28 slots for storing regular medicines. You can also set alarms; the device rings and flashes, reminding your dad when to take their medication. These can be set up to take place a few times every day. The alarm doesn't stop until the tablets are taken out and won't repeat the alarm until the next dose of medication is due. This is a recent approach for keeping medication safe and organized while setting up a system that ensures medication is taken and on time.

Blood Pressure Monitor

Working on the oscillometric principle, this simple but effective home blood pressure monitor measures your blood pressure and pulse perfectly. Its IntelliSense technology allows for controlled inflation with ease. We must equip our seniors with user-friendly technologies that can help them stay close to their loved ones and feel at peace, no matter where they are. Choose from the long list of smart devices available online!

Fall Detection Alarms

One of the biggest concerns when evaluating the safety and health of an aged person may be that if they fall and have no one around to help them. Therefore, a fall detection alarm can detect when a fall occurs. The fall detection alarm will send an alert message to an emergency contact, and the message will have a built-in GPS tracker that shows the user's location when the alarm was triggered. They can be used inside and outside the home and ensure that no older adult is left without assistance after a fall for an extended period. They can be used as a necklace or as a keychain.

Health Bands

A health band is one of the fitness wearables. You recognize that your heart is the centre of everything you do and the need to track it. The health band offers several devices to follow your heart rate from your wrist. Fitbit Charge 2, for example, has a built-in heart monitor that shows an older person's heart rate. Monitor your loved dad's heart rate, not considering the activity he is involved in: sitting, walking or exercising. In addition to heart rate, Fitbit has features to track activity and sleep duration.

Hearing Aid

Loss of hearing is the most common ailment that senior citizens suffer from. It is of great worry for some people who have hearing loss issues. Other people have to talk at a higher pitch to ensure they listen, which is challenging. Okay, we all know that devices for a hearing aid are already available in the market; we would suggest opting for the "Behind The Ear Hearing Aid" type.

Panic Button

Imagine being home alone and needing help in case of medical emergencies or potential threats like theft! The health and mood of your father can be seriously affected in such cases. Having an emergency "panic" button handy can go a long way in ensuring that they can call for help and feel safe. The panic alarm activates a loud, penetrating siren (120 decibels) and a flashing LED light every 30 seconds once the user removes the ripcord from the main unit, which can be mounted to an adjacent wall.

Phone for Senior Citizens

Only some fathers are tech-savvy; they may need help to use a smartphone. It's too difficult for them to use; most can't even manage a touch screen. To tackle this issue, many mobile phone-making companies are making special phones keeping older people in mind. Phones for senior citizens are compatible with non-techie senior citizens. These phones for senior citizens have big keys with minimum function and SOS safety features. Some also offer video calling features to communicate with others via video conferencing.

It's no wonder modern technology has been used to make the lives and homes of the older generation safer. Watching your loved ones grow old can be a worrying time, but with these technological gadgets, you can be sure that your loved one will not be left without help if the worst happens.