Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All

This Father's Day, skip the mug or tie and get your dad something he’ll actually use and enjoy. Whether he's the kind who’s always on work calls, squeezing in workouts between meetings, or just a needs moment to unwind with his favourite music, we’ve rounded up gifts that fit into his life, not the other way around. From smart wearables to powerful speakers and reliable power banks, here is a mix of thoughtful, tech-forward gift ideas from Tech Burner, URBAN, JUST CORSECA, Lyne Originals, U&i and Inbase that go beyond cliche.

Anarc Watch by Tech Burnerhttps://www.layers.shop/cdn/ shop/files/Anarc-frost-1.webp? v=1744719601&width=823 Tech Burner’s Anarc Watch redefines wearable tech with a bold, octagonal stainless-steel dial paired with a liquid silicone strap—a seamless blend of style, durability, and all-day comfort. Powered by a 350 mAh battery, this smartwatch is built to keep up with your hustle, no matter how chaotic. Its high-performance chipset ensures 2x faster performance with lag-free navigation across tasks and screens. The vibrant 1.85” AMOLED display delivers stunning visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness, keeping every notification, call, and update crystal-clear—whether you're in bright sunlight or total darkness.• Real-time tracking for heart rate, SpO2, stress, and daily steps• Advanced sleep tracking to help you rest and recover better• 6-axis motion sensor for high-precision activity trackingFrom smart health to smarter moves, the Anarc Watch is packed with features to help you own your day—chaos and all.Price: ₹6,949 (MRP inclusive of taxes)Pay ₹1,750 now, with the rest due in 3 or 6 months. No Cost EMI available via UPI/CardsPurchase Link: https://www.layers.shop/ products/anarc

URBAN

URBAN Genesis Smart Watch

For the dad who’s juggling work calls and WhatsApp chats while keeping an eye on his step count, the Urban Genesis Smartwatch is a solid upgrade. The Super AMOLED always-on display looks great in any light, and the stainless steel strap adds a little polish to his daily outfit. It’s functional, stylish, and makes him feel a bit more put together without trying too hard.