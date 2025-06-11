Live
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
On this Father's Day, check out the tech-forward gift ideas from Tech Burner, URBAN, JUST CORSECA, Lyne Originals, U&i and Inbase that go beyond cliche.
This Father's Day, skip the mug or tie and get your dad something he’ll actually use and enjoy. Whether he's the kind who’s always on work calls, squeezing in workouts between meetings, or just a needs moment to unwind with his favourite music, we’ve rounded up gifts that fit into his life, not the other way around. From smart wearables to powerful speakers and reliable power banks, here is a mix of thoughtful, tech-forward gift ideas from Tech Burner, URBAN, JUST CORSECA, Lyne Originals, U&i and Inbase that go beyond cliche.Anarc Watch by Tech Burnerhttps://www.layers.shop/cdn/
URBAN
URBAN Genesis Smart Watch
For the dad who’s juggling work calls and WhatsApp chats while keeping an eye on his step count, the Urban Genesis Smartwatch is a solid upgrade. The Super AMOLED always-on display looks great in any light, and the stainless steel strap adds a little polish to his daily outfit. It’s functional, stylish, and makes him feel a bit more put together without trying too hard.
Buying Link: URBAN's WebsitePrice: INR 4,499
URBAN Vibe Loop (OWS) If your dad’s the kind who listens to music while going for walks, watches reels on mute, or needs a hands-free calling setup, the Vibe Loop is a smart pick. The open-ear design keeps him aware of his surroundings, and the ear loops mean they won’t fall off while he’s on the move. It’s comfort + tech, without being flashy.
Buying Link: URBAN'S WebsitePrice: INR 2,499
LYNE ORIGINALS
Lyne Originals’ PowerBox 21 PowerbankThe PowerBox 21 Powerbank is the ultimate Father’s Day gift, combining power, style, and practicality. With a massive 30,000mAh capacity and 22.5W fast charging, it ensures Dad’s devices stay powered all day. Its dual input and triple output support a multi-device lifestyle, perfect for work, travel, or adventure. The sleek design, complete with a leather strap, adds a touch of sophistication. It’s more than a powerbank—it’s a thoughtful gift that blends functionality with elegance, showing Dad you care about both his needs and his style
Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near you.
Price: INR 1,749
Lyne Originals’ CoolPods 5 Pro TWSA no-fuss, daily-use TWS option for dads who like their tech easy. With Bluetooth 5.3, 40-hour battery life, and water resistance, it’s ready for morning walks, work calls, or just some downtime listening. Voice assistant support is the cherry on top.
Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near you.Price: INR 799
U&i
U&i’s UiBS 5085 Partybox Series Wireless Speaker
If your dad likes to host family get-togethers, the UiBS 5085 speaker is a party in a box. Loud, crisp Dolby sound, RGB lights, and karaoke-ready setup with a wired mic – this one brings the fun, no instructions needed.
Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near youPrice: INR 2,049
U&i’s UiSW 8172 Arena Series Smartwatch
For dads who want something stylish yet simple, the U&i’s Arena Series Smartwatch is a great entry into wearables. It tracks fitness, takes calls, and has a crisp curved display that looks a lot more expensive than it is.
Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near youPrice: INR 1,349
JUST CORSECA
JUST CORSECA Seagle SpeakerGreat for dads who appreciate good audio — but don’t want something bulky. The Seagle packs a punch with 30W sound and a compact design, perfect for home use or weekend getaways. Bonus: you can pair two of these together for a stereo setup, in case he’s got big music plans.
Buying Link: JUST CORSECA WebsitePrice: INR 3,999.00
JUST CORSECA Sonic Stream SpeakerIf your dad’s the entertainer of the family — always hosting or pulling out the karaoke mic — the Sonic Stream will feel like a gift to everyone. With dual mics, 360W output, and serious presence, it’s the speaker for someone who doesn’t just play music, he creates the vibe.Buying Link: JUST CORSECA Website
Price: INR 23,799.00
JUST CORSECA Sushi Boomer SpeakerFor the dad who listens to music while working, cleaning up, or relaxing at night, the Sushi Boomer delivers deep, loud, clear sound without being over the top. With 40W output and a super portable design, it fits into his routine without asking for shelf space.Buying Link: JUST CORSECA Website
Price: INR 6,999
INBASE
Inbase MAGVOLT (Powerbank)Every dad has that moment — the dreaded low-battery warning mid-travel or mid-call. The MAGVOLT fixes that. Sleek, MagSafe-compatible, and easy to toss in a bag, it will keep his phone powered and his day uninterrupted, hence, is a standout Father’s Day gift choice. Its key feature is the strong MagSafe-compatible magnetic pad with 15 W wireless PD fast charging—ideal for dads who prefer clutter-free power on the go. Alongside this, the built‑in 4‑in‑1 cables (Type‑C, Lightning, Micro, USB‑A) and 22.5 W USB‑A output ensure multiple devices can be charged simultaneously—up to six at once—without fumbling for cords. With a robust 10,000 mAh capacity and fast two‑way Type‑C charging, it’s perfectly suited for busy lifestyles of dads.Buying Link: INBASE Website
Price: INR 1,599.00
Inbase AURA D300 SoundbarThis is a great budget pick if your dad likes catching up on movies or YouTube videos. The AURA D300 Soundbar gives better-than-TV sound, has Bluetooth + FM built-in, and adds a splash of light to the room with RGB effects. Compact, cool, and a serious upgrade from built-in speakers.Buying Link: INBASE Website
Price: INR 1,199