Find Steps to Download PUBG New State on iPhone

We all are aware that Battle Royale games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile and Garena Free Fire are popular worldwide. Another very popular name in India was PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (or PUBG Mobile) until it was banned last year. But not much has been missed, as Battlegrounds Mobile India (or BGMI), the game's local avatar, launched earlier this year and has quickly racked up millions of downloads on the Play Store. While the original version of the game had connections to China, a sequel to the hit is in development, also known as PUBG New State, which is being developed by Krafton of South Korea, the company that launched BGMI. Now, you are about to launch a new app called PUBG New State. So if you are a PUBG fan, you must know how to download the next PUBG New State on iPhone. Notably, PUBG New State is said to come with more game modes and much better graphics than the original title that launched in 2017.



Krafton isn't the first to work on a high-resolution version of his popular Battle Royale game. Earlier this year, Garena released Free Fire Max, a high-definition version of its popular Free Fire title that comes with improved graphics and animations. Now, Krafton is conducting PUBG New State alpha testing with some players, and access is granted in phases.

In India, Krafton announced pre-registrations for players in September. While players have already pre-registered for PUBG New State, some have been granted access to early testing. If you've been granted access to alpha testing on iOS and wondering how to download and play the game, here's what to do, thanks to a fix spotted by RM Update.

1. Download the Testflight app from the App Store. This allows users to download trial versions of applications that are not available in the App Store or applications that have not yet been released.

2. Open the Gmail, Outlook or Mail app on your iPhone, then find the Invitation to Tester email that Krafton sent you.

3. Click the "View in Testflight" mode to open the entry in Testflight. Click on the relevant messages and then on the Redeem option which will allow you to download the alpha version of the game.

4. After the game is downloaded, check the App Library or home screen for the new icon to start playing. Since you are in alpha testing, you should only be able to access it while the test window is open; these details are regularly shared on the Krafton website.