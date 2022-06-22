Fire-Boltt diversifies portfolio with Ninja Bell, a feathery smartwatch with metal case

Fire-Boltt , the frontrunner in wearables, has announced the expansion of its flagship Ninja Series with the launch of Ninja Bell exclusively on Flipkart . The lightweight smartwatch packed in a metal case boasts premium looks, with a trendy crown-cut ring on the side to toggle through the menu. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch has 60+ sports modes custom-made for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. Affordably priced at Rs 3499/-, Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell is the perfect amalgamation of style and utility.

The Voice Assistant features enable users to access the dial pad, call history, sync contacts as well as make and receive calls from the watch merely by passing on verbal instruction. Moreover, the best-in-class LCD display of 1.69" ensures that the watch is the right mix of fashion and function.





"Ninja Bell redefines fitness through its intrinsically designed 60+ sports mode. Users can pick any sport and check on stats through the app, thereby tracking one's fitness quotient as well as competency levels. It brings wellness within arm's reach, with SpO2 monitor, 24x7 dynamic heart rate tracker and a sleep monitor that maintains a record of light and deep sleep patterns, enabling one to monitor the bedtime thoroughly. One can indulge in meditative breathing too during stressed out time," said Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt while elaborating on the specs of Ninja Bell.

The smartwatch is IP 68 waterproof, which means that users need not fear the splashes and moisture due to sweat or rain. Regular features like camera control and music control through the watch, and smart notifications right on the watch have been maintained. The inbuilt games are for those who don't want a dull moment in life. The extraordinary design is complemented by multiple watch faces and a sleek look. Available in Black, Blue, Grey, Rose Gold, Green and Dark Mauve colours, it truly delivers what it promises- style and fitness.