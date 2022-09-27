FitShot Crystal Review: Sturdy and Stylish Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

FitShot Crystal smartwatch's most fantastic feature is Bluetooth Calling. It allows you to make and receive phone calls directly using the smartwatch via a built-in mic, speaker, fast dialler and long battery support. This smartwatch is well versed well in Hindi and English, choose the language you are comfortable with...Wow!



FitShot Crystal Smartwatch is a reasonably priced calling smartwatch. Yes, I called it reasonable because FitShot Crystal Smartwatch with BT Calling costs Rs. 6990/- on Flipkart, but now you can grab this smartwatch at a discount price of 2699/-

What was in the Box?

In the box, I found the FitShot Crystal smartwatch in green colour, a magnetic charger to charge the watch, a warranty card of one year and a user guide. You need to scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions.

Product Specifications

● Screen Size: 1.8 inches

● Screen Resolution and Brightness: 368*448 AMOLED, 560 Nits Daylight-Bright

Display

● Sports Modes: 100+

● Health Monitoring: Continuous Heart Rate, SpO2

● Health Tracking: Menstrual Cycle, Sleep Monitoring, Breath Training

● Smart Features: Sedentary Alert, Drink Water Reminder, Whether Forecast, Voice Assistance, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Timer, Flashlight, Find Phone

● Smart Controls: Remote Camera and Music Player

● 2 Inbuilt Games

● Bluetooth Calling with Inbuilt Mic, Speaker and Dialer

● All Messages Notifications

● Custom & 100+ Watch Faces

● Charging Time: Up to 3 Hrs

● Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

● Water Resistance Level: IP68

● Battery Capacity: 330mAh

● Bluetooth: V5.2

● Compatible: Android & iOS

Design and Display





The FitShot Crystal offers a 1.8-inch touchscreen with square Cosmic Display, 560 Nits Brightness , Always On Display, 60Hz refresh rate and daylight-bright 560 Nits brightness, view bold and scroll smooth. The on display and raise to wake is fabulous, and one can read the messages comfortably on the go. I can read the messages even outdoors very comfortably.



The watch is smooth to navigate; you can swipe down for watch settings like brightness, torch, settings and others. Swipe up for notification alerts, swipe right for shortcuts of various applications, and swipe left to see the activity list. When you press the rotatory knob you get to see the 24 apps listed in honeycomb format. There are three styles in which you can arrange the apps.

The watch strap is comfortable on the wrist for long hours. There are five local faces available and there are more than 100 online beautiful watch faces to choose from as per your mood. FitShot Crystal is water-resistant with an IP68 rating. You can keep it wearing during your swimming and other physical training sessions.

Sight of different watch faces that are available

Connectivity



The FitShot Crystal connects to Android and iPhone with its compatible app HaWoFit. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity that ranges up to 10 meters and it can notify you of important calls, SMS and reminders. You need not keep your mobile always with you and keep checking it all the time. Once the watch is connected to the app, you keep receiving hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, messages and mail alerts.

Smartphone connected to Crystal Audio

Battery



This smartwatch from FitShot comes with dual pin USB magnetic charging. With around 3 hrs of charging, the watch got fully charged from 0% to 100% and got an extended battery life of almost seven days. So, Crystal will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep at night. Remember that the battery power will depend on how much you use the Bluetooth calling feature.

Calling Features

FitShot Crystal Phone with three options Keypad, Contacts and Recents.

The feature that I admire the most of the FitShot Crystal is its calling feature via an inbuilt microphone and an inbuilt speaker. When we click on the Call icon on the smartwatch, we see three options: Keypad, Contacts and Recent options. FitShot Crystal helps to call any number without using your phone. The number dialled from the smartphone connected to the watch in real-time enables you to make calls by dialling the number without saving in smartwatch contacts.



The Recents option displays the last calls received from the phone and smartwatch. This helps in dialling back the unsaved number as well. The UI of the smartwatch offers the option to reject, accept a call, and adjust the volume of its speakers on the display when someone calls on your paired smartphone from the watch.

HaWoFit App

We can pair FitShot Crystal with Android and iOS devices with its accustomed app called HaWoFit'. You don't need to pair more it again and again, with its special SoloSync™ Technology, you need to pair this smartwatch just once and you're good to go. With the help of this app, we can get detailed data about the Activity and Health Data. Activity Data comprise of steps – the distance you walked, for how long and how many calories you have burnt. Health Data offers details like sleep, heart rate, SpO2, menstrual and stress. The app offers detailed information about each feature; the stress feature is what impressed me a lot. We don't get to see this feature in every smartwatch.

FitShot Crystal with its accustomed app HaWoFit

Steps

The Steps can be tracked on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. You even get the summary of the steps where you get to know is your number of steps enough or you need to walk more and burn a few more calories.



Heart Rate

Heart Rate data

The heart rate feature helps you measure your heart rate for a month of time and also gives you the Heart Rate range and average. This heart rate data analysis varies between 40 and 160 BPM. The continuous heart rate feature helps you with your heart rate daily, weekly, and monthly data. Similarly, you get the blood pressure and blood oxygen data for the last seven-time trends. You can check out the image below.



Sleep

Sleep Tracker with detailed data

The Sleep feature also gives you the data on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. It also monitors how much time your sleep was Deep Sleep, Light Sleep, Rapid Eye Movement and Awake. It shows the sleep ratio in a pie chart that gives you a clear picture at a glance. You get to see the sleep quality score too.



SpO2

The smartwatch can measure the blood oxygen level within seconds. Just like other health features this also gives us the data on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. You will also get to check the average SpO2.

Stress

Stress Monitor feature of FitShot Crystal Smartwatch

Now comes the most appreciated and my favourite feature of this smartwatch i.e. stress. I am glad that my stress level was always Normal, though I wish it was relaxed. So guys stress is measured at four levels – Relaxed, Normal, Medium and High. I am sure you will love this feature. 😊 Check out the image below.



Smart Features

Sedentary Alert, Drink Water Reminder, Weather Forecast, Voice Assistance, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Timer, Flashlight, Find Device. Find Device option helps you find out your watch and your mobile if you misplace any of the two.

FitShot Crystal with its accustomed app HaWoFit

Verdict

The FitShot Crystal is comfortable to wear and has a good deal size with a colossal display. The smartwatch is robust, UI is intuitive to use, and the fonts look impressive, it offers good battery life and comes with an easy-to-use app. FitShot Crystal watch could have added a GPS tracker, and a camera to click pictures on the go.



FitShot Crystal is super stylish affordable smartwatch with good performance, connectivity and advanced features. In addition, it offers a complete package of features for its affordable price of Rs 2,699.