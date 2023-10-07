Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best Deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and more

The official dates for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale have been announced. This week-long online sale will begin in India on October 8 and conclude on October 15, 2023. Flipkart has exciting deals and offers lined up for a wide range of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, smart TVs, new product launches, and more.

Like previous years, Flipkart Plus members will enjoy a 24-hour head start on the sale, which is now available. Flipkart has partnered with several lenders like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank to offer instant discounts on purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale.

According to a report by Jagran Media, interested buyers can purchase the much-in-demand iPhone 14 for Rs 52,999. This includes a bank offer worth INR 3000. Additionally, customers can get the iPhone 14 Plus for ₹59,999. This includes a bank offer worth INR 3000 and an exchange discount worth INR 2000.

Furthermore, the report adds that the iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) is currently selling at a price of ₹94,999. This includes bank offers. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 is available for ₹48,999, which consists of a bank discount of ₹3,000.

We earlier reported that according to Flipkart's homepage, the iPhone 12 will be priced at ₹38,999. Customers can further reduce the price up to ₹3,000 by availing the bank offer. This will reduce the cost and take it to ₹35,999. Also, by availing of the exchange offer worth up to ₹3,000, interested buyers can reduce the value to ₹32,999. If you have been eagerly waiting for the sale, look at the discounted prices revealed for popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy F13, Motorola G32, OPPO A17k, realme C55 and others.

Samsung Galaxy F13: During the Flipkart 2023 sale, you can buy the smartphone for Rs. 9199, which offers a 38 per cent discount. This device features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5, powered by an Exynos 850 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera for high-quality images, complemented by an 8MP front camera. It is equipped with a 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The original retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 14999.

Oppo A17k: You can get this smartphone for just Rs. 8,999 during the sale, a 30 per cent discount on its original retail price of Rs. 12,999. This device features a 6.56-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It includes an 8MP AI primary camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. With a 5000 mAh battery, it offers long hours of use and also features RAM expansion technology for additional storage.

Motorola G32: In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can buy this smartphone for Rs. 9,999, a significant discount from its retail price of Rs. 18999. This device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and features a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor for optimal performance and comes equipped with a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, supported by a 33W TurboPower charger.



