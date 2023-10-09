Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 14 at great discount

Flipkart collaborated with several entities to highlight its Big Billion Days sales and mainly its deal on iPhone 14. The e-commerce giant also collaborated with Spicejet and passengers were in for a surprise when the crew made announcements related to the sale. The iPhone 14 is listed below Rs 55,000 on Flipkart, which is the first since its launch. The smartphone was launched last year in September at a starting price of Rs 79,900. However, now with the iPhone 15 available in stands, the iPhone 14 can be purchased at a very low price.

Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale, which began on October 8, 2023, created quite a stir with a unique association. They partnered with SpiceJet to create a stir that left passengers pleasantly surprised during their flight. An announcement has been made offering a compelling incentive to those on board: an additional Rs 3,000 discount on the iPhone 14. The catch? Passengers were required to remain securely seated and buckled throughout the flight. This announcement was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with most passengers choosing to remain seated for the entire trip.

But Flipkart didn't stop there; They expanded their creative marketing to address noise pollution in collaboration with the Mumbai Police. A billboard on a Mumbai flyover carried the message: "If no vehicles honk at this signal, the price of iPhone 14 will be reduced by Rs 3,000 during the sale." This initiative was aimed at not only promoting 'don't honk' but also diverting attention towards the tempting offer of the Apple iPhone 14.

Additionally, Flipkart's subsidiary Cleartrip has integrated 'The Big Billion Days' on its platform. This measure allowed customers to access the offer early, which was a great attraction for buyers looking to get the best deals. The combined efforts of Flipkart, SpiceJet and even the Mumbai Police ensured that the Big Billion Day Sale was not just a shopping extravaganza but also a creative marketing extravaganza.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. This means the screen has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, allowing for smoother animations and scrolling. The display also supports HDR and True Tone, meaning it can produce vivid colours and lifelike images. The iPhone 14 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which is the most powerful chip ever used in a smartphone. The A16 Bionic chip is capable of performing even the most demanding tasks, such as gaming, video editing, and augmented reality.

The iPhone 14 has a new dual camera system with a 12MP wide-angle camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilization and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The wide-angle camera has a larger sensor and faster aperture than the previous generation, resulting in better low-light performance. The Ultra Wide camera has a 120-degree field of view, allowing you to capture more of your surroundings in a single shot.