Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get Nothing Phone (1) for Rs 28999

The Nothing Phone (1) is set to go on sale at a reasonably low price, and those who couldn't get their hands on it during the launch event can think of buying it on September 23. The Nothing phone can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 28,999. It was initially announced with a starting price of Rs 31,999. So how does Flipkart plan to offer discounts on this Nothing phone? Read on to find out.



Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will kick off on September 23, offering deep discounts on various phones, one of which is the Nothing Phone (1). The mid-range smartphone will be available with a discount offer of Rs 3,000, which will be based on selected bank cards. There will be no fixed discount on this 5G phone. Flipkart's sale page shows that there will be a 10 per cent discount on ICICI and Axis bank cards. It is currently unknown if the offer will apply to debit and credit cards.



In addition to this offer, people can get the Nothing phone for less than Rs 25,000 with trade-in offers. Flipkart currently offers a discount of up to Rs 20,000 in exchange for your old phone. Please note that the trade-in amount is calculated based on the condition of your phone. Therefore, the exchange offer could also be available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The company has confirmed that customers will get an additional Rs 3,000 discount on trade-in offers. The Nothing phone has a better camera than some popular phones under Rs 30,000.