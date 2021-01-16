Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale - Get Best Deals on Smartphones

Flipkart will host their Big Saving Days sale from January 20 onwards. It is Flipkart's first big sale of the year, where it will offer products of different categories with discounts and offers. Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to provide an instant 10% discount on all products.

As with every Flipkart sale, this one will also start a day earlier for Flipkart Plus members on January 19 at 12 am. The sale will be accessible to all consumers on January 20 and will continue until January 24. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has presented some offers and discounts that consumers get benefitted on their platform.

Take a look at the best deals on smartphones for sale from Flipkart's Big Saving Days.

Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available for ₹ 13,999 which was priced at ₹ 19,999.

Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, and Galaxy A71 will be discounted at ₹ 13,999, ₹ 16,999, and ₹ 20,999, respectively.

Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy S20 + available at a starting price of ₹ 49,999 on Flipkart.

Deals on Apple iPhones

The iPhone SE is available for as low as ₹ 27,999

The iPhone XR will be available at a starting price of ₹ 35,999

Deals on Poco Smartphones:

Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco C3 will be available at ₹ 14,999, ₹ 11,999, and ₹ 6,999, respectively.

Moto G 5G will be discounted at ₹ 18,999 on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale.

Deals on Premium Phones:

Asus ROG Phone 3 is discounted at ₹ 43,999

LG G8X is back with a discounted price of ₹ 25,990

iQoo 3 5G will also be available at ₹ 34,990 on Flipkart