Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale Kicks Off: Best Deals on Phones, Electronics

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is now live. It was opened to Flipkart Plus members on March 11, and starting Saturday midnight, the Big Saving Days sale officially started for regular customers as well. The six-day Flipkart sale, which runs until March 16, brings a list of deals, discounts and offers on a range of mobile phones, smart TVs, wearables, electronics and audio products, including headphones and earphones. In addition to deals and deals, the sale offers no-cost EMI options and trade-in discounts on various products. Flipkart has also teamed up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 for SBI credit card holders.

Here, we've included the best-handpicked tech deals you can grab today in Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale. You should also compare prices on the Amazon Fab Phones, Fab TV Fest sale before making a purchase.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Phones

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020) is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999. This shows an Rs. 9,901 off the MRP of Rs. 39,900. You also use an SBI credit card to avail an additional discount of Rs. 750. Also, Flipkart is running an exchange offer to give an additional discount. The iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor. The A13 Bionic chip powers the smartphone, which is combined with a third-generation Apple Neural Engine.

Buy for Rs. 29,999 (retail price Rs 39,900)

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Flipkart is selling the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion at Rs. 20,499. The online sale also brings in an Rs. 750 discount for customers using an SBI credit card. Also, a trade-in discount is available when you buy the Motorola phone instead of an older phone. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports Turbo Power charging of 30 W. The smartphone comes with 5G support and has 128 GB of onboard storage.

Buy for Rs. 20,499 (retail price Rs 24,999)

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 12,999 in Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale. Flipkart is also giving Rs. 750 discount for customers using an SBI credit card. Similarly, customers can get a trade-in discount for getting the new Poco phone in exchange for their old model. The Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup and is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Buy for Rs. 12,999 (retail price Rs 15,999)

Infinix Note 11

Flipkart is selling the Infinix Note 11 at a starting price of Rs. 11,499. There is also Rs. 750 discount for customers using an SBI credit card. The Infinix phone is also available at a trade-in discount. In terms of features, the Infinix Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with support. 33W fast charging. The smartphone also has DTS-HD sound along with dual speakers.

Buy for Rs. 11,499 (retail price 14,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days March 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Electronics

Samsung 6 55-inch QLED 4K (Ultra HD) Smart TV (QA55Q60AAKLXL)

Flipkart's ongoing sale brings the 55-inch Samsung 6 QLED 4K (Ultra HD) Smart TV (QA55Q60AAKLXL) to Rs. 79,999. Flipkart is also giving an Rs. 5,000 additional discounts for the use of bank cards. The Samsung 6 QLED TV comes with a 55-inch panel that supports Quantum HDR and Quantum Dot technologies for an enhanced viewing experience. It also comes with two 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus support. The TV includes a Q-Symphony technology that helps provide a surround sound effect when using a soundbar.

Buy for Rs. 79,999 (retail price Rs 1,34,900)

Realme Book Slim

Flipkart is selling the Realme Book Slim Core i3 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs. 39,990. You can also avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,250 when using an SBI credit card. The Realme Book Slim comes with 11th generation Intel Core processors and features a 2K display. It is rated to offer up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy for Rs. 39,990 (retail price Rs 54,999)

Realme Band 2

Flipkart's ongoing sale has brought the Realme Band 2 to Rs. 1999. The smart wearable device comes with a 1.4-inch HD colour screen and includes different sports modes and a 5 ATM water-resistant design. The band also has real-time heart rate monitoring as well as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring.