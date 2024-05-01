Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12, and More

The much-anticipated Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is back, offering substantial discounts and enticing deals on popular smartphones like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12, among others.

The sale, which will commence on May 3, 2024, promises discounted rates across various electronic categories, including TVs, wearables, home appliances, and more. It presents a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts to acquire their favourite gadgets at unbeatable prices.

Among the highlights of the upcoming sale are the discounted prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12. During the early-bird sale preview, Flipkart unveiled compelling deals on these sought-after iPhone models. The iPhone 14, originally priced at Rs. 69,990, will be available at a discounted rate of Rs. 55,999 during the Flipkart sale, entailing an impressive 19% discount.

Moreover, buyers can leverage additional bank offers, such as a 10% discount on Citi-branded Credit Card EMI transactions of up to Rs. 1,500 on orders exceeding Rs. 5,000. Flipkart is also facilitating exchange offers on the iPhone 14, enabling buyers to receive up to Rs. 41,000 off when trading in their old smartphones.

Similarly, the iPhone 12 will be available at a reduced price of Rs. 40,999, reflecting a 17% discount from its original price. Buyers can further benefit from bank discounts, including 10% off on Citi-branded Credit Card EMI transactions and an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card transactions.

With such enticing offers on premium smartphones, tech enthusiasts and iPhone lovers are encouraged to mark their calendars for the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starting May 3. The sale is scheduled to run until May 9, with Flipkart Plus members gaining exclusive early access on May 2.