Flipkart Diwali Big Sale to Start on October 17

Right after their annual Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is gearing up to host another sale to mark the festive occasion of Diwali. The leading e-commerce company has dubbed it the Big Diwali Sale and promises to offer some exciting deals on mobile phones, tablets, TVs, and other electronics during the sale period.



The Flipkart Diwali Sale will begin on October 17 and continue until October 23. The sale will start early for plus members, starting October 16 at 12pm. From what is known about the sale as of now, the sale will offer an instant 10 percent discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders as well as Axis Bank users.

Flipkart has yet to share a preview of the offers we can expect during the sale period. However, it gives a hint about the extent of the discounts that we could see. According to a new website for the e-commerce company, the Diwali Big Sale will offer up to 80 percent discount on smartphones and tablets. In addition, there will be a discount of up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. Televisions and appliances will get a discount of up to 75 percent.

Flipkart will also offer timely offers during the sale. The website mentions a category called Crazy Deals, which will show new deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm on sale days. Another category of time bomb deals will show a new deal every hour from 6 pm to 12 am during these days.

No more details about the offers on the e-commerce platform have been seen yet. Although we can expect some offers similar to what was seen during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that ended last week. Notably, the new sale comes just a week after the Big Billion Days sale which also marked the holiday period sale in India.