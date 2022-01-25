Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone XR and MacBook Air M1

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale is live! The four-day sale began on January 23 and will continue until January 26. The e-commerce portal offers up to 80 percent discount on devices and accessories. You can get mobile cases, smartwatches, TWS, laptops, cameras, etc., at a reduced price. If you plan to get an iPhone or MacBook or other Apple device, this might be a good opportunity to get a discount as price cuts have been announced on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, and iPhone XR. Check out all the deals and discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple accessories.

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale: Discounts on iPhones

Flipkart offers attractive discounts and deals on the purchase of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone XR. iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64GB) is available at a discounted price of 16% Rs. 49999. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 15,850 off trade-in. The 64GB iPhone 12 variant is available at Rs. 60,099, while 128 GB will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 64,999. The 64 GB iPhone XR variant, is priced at ₹ 39,999, while the 128 GB one is priced at Rs. 44,999. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 74900.

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale: Deals and Discounts on MacBook

Flipkart is also offering discounts on Apple MacBook Air M1, MacBook Pro M1, and MacBook Pro core i5 8th Gen. You can grab the MacBook Air M1 8GB/256GB variant at Rs. 88,990, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,09,990. The 256 GB MacBook Pro M1 variant is available at Rs, 1,12,990 and the 512 GB is priced at Rs. 1,30,990. 8th generation MacBook Pro core i5 with 13.3-inch Quad HD LED-backlit IPS Retina display (True Tone technology, Wide Color (P3), 500 nits brightness is priced at Rs.1,62,990. In addition, shoppers can also avail up to a 10% discount up to ₹1,500 on RBL bank cards, federal bank cards, and AU bank credit cards.