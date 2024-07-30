Flipkart iPhone Days Sale: Big Discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Plus, and More

Flipkart iPhone Days sale is live, offering great discounts on a range of Apple devices, including the latest models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Plus. This sale provides a fantastic opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to grab their favourite iPhones at reduced prices, making it easier for consumers to purchase high-quality smartphones without breaking the bank.

The star of the sale is the iPhone 15, which is now available starting at Rs 68,999, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. This flat discount of Rs 10,901 comes with no strings attached. Moreover, an additional Rs 2,500 off can be availed by using an ICICI Bank credit card, further reducing the cost.

For those looking for a larger screen and battery, the iPhone 15 Plus is an excellent option. It was priced at Rs 74,999 during the sale, a significant drop from its original price of Rs 89,900. This means buyers are saving Rs 14,901 on this model, making it an attractive deal for those wanting more screen real estate and enhanced battery life.

If you're considering a Plus model but want to save a bit more, the previous-generation iPhone 14 Plus is also on sale. It's now priced at Rs 56,999, down from the original price of Rs 79,999. This model offers many of the features of the newer iPhones at a more accessible price point.

For those who can spend over Rs 1 lakh and are interested in the Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro is also part of the sale. It's currently listed at Rs 1,24,990, down from Rs 1,34,990. This Rs 10,000 discount makes it a great time to upgrade to the Pro series, known for its advanced features and performance capabilities.

While newer models are tempting, some may still find value in the older iPhones. The iPhone 13 is available at Rs 52,999, and the iPhone 12 can be bought for Rs 39,999. These models offer solid performance and are a good option for those looking for reliable Apple devices at a lower price.

Overall, Flipkart iPhone Days sale is a golden opportunity for buyers to snag high-quality iPhones at significant discounts. Whether you're looking for the latest model or a previous generation, there's something for everyone in this sale. Don't miss out on these deals, as they offer excellent value for money and make owning an iPhone more affordable than ever.