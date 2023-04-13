Flipkart is selling iPhone 13 for Rs 56,999; Check the deal

The iPhone 13 is sold at the lowest price so far in India, and interested customers can purchase the flagship phone at an effective price of Rs 56,999 through Flipkart. The device is officially being sold on the Apple store for Rs 69,900, which means that Flipkart is giving a lot on this popular iPhone. So people waiting to buy the iPhone 13 at the lowest price should take advantage of the offer. Here is everything you need to know.



iPhone 13 gets a great discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 57,999. But there is also a Rs 1,000 discount offer on Axis Bank credit cards, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 56,999. The original price of this iPhone is Rs 69,900 on Apple's online website, which means that you get a discount of Rs 12,901 on Flipkart, which includes the banking offer. So even if people don't consider the bak offer, they still get a massive discount on this 5G phone.

The price mentioned is for the 128GB storage model. Note that Apple does not include a charger in the box along with the smartphone; therefore, you will have to spend more to buy one. Apple stopped shipping chargers with the units long ago after the iPhone 12. As the tech giant stopped packaging adapters, it faced a lawsuit in Brazil for charging users extra for something the country says should be in the box because it is an essential requirement.

Our recommendation for the iPhone 13

In India, the new iPhone's satellite connectivity feature is unavailable. Therefore, it is not worth buying the iPhone 14 instead of the iPhone 13 because both are mostly the same. The chipset, battery, display, and basic camera setup are all similar. You also get the latest software with the previous version. However, you will also need help to tell the two phones apart regarding design. Therefore, we recommend that you buy the iPhone 13.