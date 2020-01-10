Flipkart Teases Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Sale in February

Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 1o Lite last week. While these smartphones specifications were shared during the announcement, the prices and availability details were not revealed. Recently Flipkart added a dedicated landing page for the Galaxy S10 Lite, which let us know that the smartphone will be sold on the e-commerce platform.

The teaser on Flipkart says the Galaxy S10 Lite is "coming soon", another report, which attributes an Indian news wires' sources, claims that the smartphone can be bought in the first week of February.

The report suggests that Samsung will be pricing the Galaxy S10 Lite in the Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 range.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

When it comes to specifications, from the time of the announcement, we are already aware that Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will power the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a triple camera setup, which will include a 48 MP f/2.0 primary camera with Super Steady OIS, the secondary lenses will consist of a 5 MP f/2.4 macro and 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle cameras.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will come in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants.