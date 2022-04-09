  • Menu
Flipkart's 'Big Saving Days' - 11-14 April 2022

Highlights

White-Westinghouse offers great discounts on its complete range of Semi & Fully Automatic Washing Machines on Flipkart's ‘Big Saving Days from 11th April - 14th April 2022. Special 10% discount for ICICI Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions

America's leading home appliances brand White Westinghouse offers amazing discounts on its entire range of semi and fully automatic washing machines during the FLIPKART Big Saving Day SALE from 11th April - 14th April 2022. Starting from as low as INR 6,999, all variants of the brand will be available during Flipkart BSD Sale.

The much-anticipated event BSD further offers an additional 10% discount for ICICI Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions.

Here is the complete list of prices offered by the brand on its Washing Machines, during Flipkart's

Capacity

Model

Regular Days

Event Pricing

6 kg Semi Automatic

CSW6000

7,499

6,999

6.5 kg Semi Automatic

CSW6500

7,999

7,499

7 kg Semi Automatic

CSW7000

8,499

7,999

7.5 kg Semi Automatic

CSW7500

8,999

8,499

8 kg Semi Automatic

CSW8000

9,999

9,499

9 kg Semi Automatic

CSW9000

10,999

10,499

6.5 kg Fully Automatic top load

HDT6500

12,999

12,499

7.5 kg Fully Automatic top load

HDT7500

14,999

14,499

8.5 kg Fully Automatic Front load

HDF8500

23,999

21,999

10.5 kg Fully Automatic Front load

HDF1050

28,999

26,999

White-Westinghouse forayed into the Fully Automatic Washing Machines category in both Top and Front-load models, in September 2021 with an ambitious target of selling 30,000 units. Some of the key features of Its fully automatic models include an inbuilt heater, 15 wash programs and a diamond-cut drum. The machines have been developed keeping Indian consumers in mind which generate less noise, are shock and rust-resistant, highly durable giving them a longer life. The washing machine also comes with 5 years of warranty on the motor. White-Westinghouse is a 100-year-old American consumer appliance brand. The brand sells appliances in more than 45 countries across the world. The company had entered the appliances manufacturing business by acquiring Copeman Electric Stove Company in 1917.

