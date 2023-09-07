Following the success of the pilot season, Nikon India announces the second season of ‘Unlock Your Passion’

After the successful inaugural season, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. is thrilled to announce the second season of the 'Unlock Your Passion', an annual digital video contest that celebrates the spirit of passion, creativity and the drive to capture extraordinary moments.

'Unlock Your Passion' is a unique platform offered by Nikon India that provides budding and professional videographers a stellar opportunity to showcase their talent across various genres - from Fashion, Travel, Art, Sports, Food, and Wildlife to anything they are passionate about. The contest encourages participants to go beyond the ordinary and bring forth videos that echo with their unique perspective and creativity.

Commenting on the new campaign, Mr Sajjan Kumar Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, "At Nikon India, we believe in the power of visuals to tell compelling stories; and we understand the immense power of passion and how it fuels creativity. Through 'Unlock Your Passion – Season 2', we are excited to provide individuals a platform to channel their inner desires into artistry and celebrate the creativity, talent, and indomitable spirit of storytelling. We look forward to receiving the outstanding work from the enthusiasts where they bring their imagination to life and turn ordinary moments to extraordinary stories. Our humble attempt is to inspire individuals to transcend boundaries with their creativity and passion."

The theme for this year's contest is 'Passion-O-Graphy' which will cover all unique and individualistic topics. With this campaign, Nikon India encourages participants to share what they love capturing. It serves as a platform for them to exhibit their talent through their unique perspective and creativity as videographers and is poised to enable self-discovery and self-expression.

The entries shall be judged by a panel of prestigious industry experts – Mr. Gagan Narang, the Olympic medalist, former world #1 shooter and wildlife photographer, Ms. Surbhi Kaushik (Travel and Landscape Photographer), and Mr. Somnath Roy (Fashion Photographer and Videographer).

Participation is open to enthusiasts aged 18 and above including amateurs and professionals. The contest shall run till 30th September 2023 and the entries can be submitted through the "Capture With Nikon" website following the link (http://capturewithnikon.in/uyps2) or by visiting the official Instagram account @NikonIndiaOfficial. While submitting their video entry, participants need to mention the Nikon camera and lens used to shoot the video and register their product. The maximum duration of the video should be up to 1-minute and is to be paired with a 100-word caption describing the story or thought behind the video.

The winners stand a chance to win prizes worth over INR 3,50,000. The first prize includes a Nikon Z 6 II with Z 24-70mm f/4 S kit, the Second Prize offered is Nikon Z 50 with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR kit, and the third prize offered is a Nikon Z 30 with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR kit.

This initiative by Nikon India reflects its commitment to fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.