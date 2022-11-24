Foxconn apologizes over pay disputes that lead protests in China

On Wednesday, violent protests broke out at Foxconn's largest iPhone plant in the city of Zhengzhou. Multiple posts on social media platforms show workers on the road, protesting wages and conditions at their iPhone factory in China. With the situation worsening, Foxconn issued an official statement and apologized for the situation. Apple's supplier blamed a "technical error" for the situation.



Hundreds of workers demonstrated at the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China. The riots were sparked by reports of unpaid wages and harsh COVID-19 guidelines at the plant. Some of the protest videos circulating online showed workers smashing surveillance cameras with sticks.

Apple's supplier said a technical problem occurred while recruiting new recruits at China's COVID-hit iPhone production unit. "Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process," Foxconn said in an official statement. "We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters," added the Apple supplier.

Sources familiar with the situation at the Foxconn plant revealed that the protests have subsided, and the company is reaching out to workers. Operations are also said to have continued after "initial agreements" were made between Foxconn and workers to resolve the dispute. The dispute at the plant did not affect production.

Apple recently confirmed the delay in shipping the iPhone 14 Pro models. The company said that the "COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China." "The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain."

"We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated, and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," Apple said in an official statement. The company said it is working closely with suppliers to return to "normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker."