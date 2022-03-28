''Freelancing'' the future of work: 4 Unique websites to start your career

India is witnessing a seismic shift in its work culture at the present time. The young individuals don't want to work with the traditional ways of employment These individuals are finding sustainable employment opportunities in the country's rapidly growing gig economy or freelancing. The gig economy benefits employers, employees, as well as the economy at large with gains extending beyond the traditional notions of convenience and on-demand availability and flexibility. With the gig economy's growing traction around the world, its ability to create and grow jobs and incomes at scale.

The future of freelancing in India looks vibrant. An increasing number of individuals are choosing to work according to their preference: where they want, when they want, and the work of their choice. A study by McKinsey shows that around 20% to 30% of professionals in developed markets are engaged in freelance or gig economy. In India, the freelance industry is estimated to grow to $20 to 30 billion by 2025.

Top 4 Unique websites to kickstart your steady freelancing career

Unigigs

Unigigs is an innovative startup assisting in elevating the career of freelancers by giving a platform where they can find clients, build community, and have a value-driven career. It is an online zero commission marketplace that connects businesses with freelancers on-demand for skill-based digital services. It gives skilled workers independence and freedom of creativity as freelance workers. There are no minimum costs or contracts. It also helps gigsters to improve visibility with an AI-based targeted engine. The platform is soon planning to go global to offer a wide range of clients to freelancers by bringing clients from across the globe.



Upwork

Upwork may be one of the best freelance websites for finding work no matter what type of freelancer you are. Those in web development, graphic design, customer support, and even freelance writing will find that Upwork has much to offer. The seemingly unending feed of job postings is continually updated. From small businesses to huge corporations, many different types of companies are looking to hire bloggers, freelance designers, and freelance writers through Upwork.



Fiverr

Fiverr was founded in 2010 on the concept of buying and selling freelance services globally, starting at just $5. Having a presence on multiple freelancing sites gives you the most exposure. Some people may dismiss Fiverr, but it can be one of the best freelance websites if you're willing to do the hard work it takes to be successful. Many designers are offering their services on Fiverr, often cheaper and of questionable quality, but don't let this discourage you. If you can create your own niche and specialization as a freelancer on Fiverr, it can be a reliable way to find new projects and earn additional revenue.



Kool Kanya

With Kool Kanya, you become part of a powerful career network that gets you access to job opportunities, community support, and straightforward career advice. The platform, which started in 2019, is a blend of online and offline women-targeted communities that lend support both emotionally and mentally.

