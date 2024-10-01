From Décor to Devotion, Navratri store on Amazon.in is live with festive and celebration essentials

This year Amazon.in’s Navratri Store offers shopping experiences like never before for customers to be festive ready with an exciting selection of apparels, electronic items, gadgets and gifts for loved ones. Members can avail Amazon's unmatchable convenience as they pick from the extensive selection of essentials, across ethnic clothing, appliances, home décor, fashion, beauty products, and much more.

The Navratri store will be live till 12th October 2024 as part of the Great Indian Festival bonanza this year and has been curated to simplify the festive shopping experience on customer favorite brands including Apple, Samsung, Intel, Sony PlayStation, Xiaomi, IFB Appliances, Ferrero, Eureka Forbes, P&G, and L'Oréal, among others.

Below are some of the top items you should have on your shopping list:

Dazzle in traditional styles

Women's Garba Chaniya Choli: Get grooving this festive season with a women’s vibrant layered Garba skirt paired with an intricately embroidered crop top

Kutchhi Lace Work Red Color Long Adjustable NECKLACE Set with Earrings: Elevate your festive look with this stunning adjustable necklace and earrings set, perfect for any celebration!

Casio Vintage Series Digital Women's Watch: Retro design meets a versatile digital display with the Casio Vintage Digital Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch—your perfect accessory for any occasion.

Lavie Women's Star Framed Clutch: Elevate your festive attire with a chic Lavie Women's Framed Clutch, perfect for your celebratory parties.

Titan Karishma Analog Champagne Dial Women's Watch: Timeless elegance meets precision with the Titan Karishma Analog Watch—your perfect accessory for any occasion

Must haves for glowing celebration

Ein Sof Large Size Decorative Brass Akhand Diya with Glass Cover: Illuminate your space with the elegant Ein Sof Decorative Lantern, perfect for adding a touch of charm to any setting!

Homesake Tealight Candle Holders: Add a vibrant and artistic touch to your space with Homesake Moroccan Multicolor Flowers Candle Holder.

AEROHAVEN Premium Set of 5 Cushion Covers: Showcase the exceptional craftsmanship with premium geometric cushion covers from AEROHAVEN while elevating the atmosphere of your living room.

Festive treats

Tata Sampann Pure California Almonds: Gift the healthy snack of Tata Sampann California Almonds, packed with freshness and perfect for snacking or adding to recipes.

Gourmet Popcorn, Belgian Choco Caramel: Share with your friends the deliciously sweet and crunchy Gourmet Belgian Caramel Popcorn, perfect for satisfying cravings.

Cadbury Celebrations Chocolate Gift Pack:Celebrate your special occasions as you indulge in the rich flavours of the Cadbury Dry Fruit Collection Chocolate Gift Pack.

Ferrero: Gift your loved one the luxurious assortment of hazelnut chocolates with a crispy wafer shell and creamy filling from Ferrero Rocher

Trendy electronics this season

Apple iPhone 13: Experience the premium smartphone features of the stylish Apple iPhone 13 (128GB, Midnight), equipped with an advanced dual-camera system and impressive battery life.

Xiaomi 14: Capture professional-quality images with the Xiaomi 14, featuring a vivid AMOLED display for enhanced visual performance and ample storage capacity.

Sony PlayStation®5 Digital Edition : Players can now enjoy a fully digital gaming experience with the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, featuring advanced gaming technology, a sleek and compact design, and 1TB of storage for ample space to download and store games.

realme NARZO 70x 5G: Experience cutting-edge performance with the realme smartphone, featuring a stunning display and powerful Dimensity processor.

boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds: Experience seamless audio control with the comfortable boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds, featuring advanced AI-ENx™ technology for clear calls and offering up to 120 hours of playback

Grab the latest Smart Devices

Echo Pop: Embrace amazing sound quality with this smart and stylish Alexa-powered Echo smart speaker, offering loud sound, balanced bass, and crisp vocals.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): No better time than the festive season to upgrade your home with smart technology – bring home this Echo Show 5 with Alexa for seamless hands-free voice controls.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Make your festivities joyful with this Echo Dot smart speaker - Just ask Alexa to play festive music and devotional songs by saying, "Alexa, play bhajans". You can also use Alexa to control your compatible smart home appliances.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: Enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows with your family in full HD picture quality with Dolby Atmos audio with this Fire TV Stick.

Bring home the latest appliances

LG Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Washing Machine: Elevate your cleaning experience with the latest LG fully automatic front-load washing machine, boasting an 11 kg capacity, a 5-star energy rating, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 11 wash programs.

Samsung D Series Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Enhance your viewing experience with Samsung's 43-inch D Series 4K Smart LED TV, featuring vibrant visuals and smart connectivity.

Eureka Forbes Hyper Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Now, smartly navigate your modern home with the Eureka Forbes Smart Clean Hyper Suction Vacuum Cleaner, which features 5000Pa of powerful suction, perfect for efficient cleaning

Gift your loved ones

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Serum: Hydrate your skin with the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which reduces wrinkles and provides smoother, more youthful-looking skin with regular use.

WOW Skin Science Green Tea Gift Kit for Men & Women: Gift your loved ones the premium nourishing formula of the WOW Skin Science Green Tea Restoring Kit—perfect for skin and hair care.

The Body Shop Vegan Vitamin C Gel: Brighten your dull skin this party season with the Body Shop Vegan Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturizer Gel, offering 48-hour hydration.



