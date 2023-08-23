Fueling India's Success: Trust, Tech, Talent, and Culture's Role in Growth

The CEO of Great Place To Work®India, Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, defines a great workplace as one where trust, pride, and camaraderie among employees prevail. India's tech advancements offer immense potential,with digital transformation spanning rural to urban areas. Businesses aretapping into India's diverse talent pool through remote work, collaborationswith education, and fostering diversity and inclusion. Leadership developmentis crucial for business competence and growth, achieved through identifying potentialleaders, targeted training, continuous learning, coaching, and networking.



Yeshasvini Ramaswamy is recognized as one of India’s leading serial entrepreneurs. She combines deep expertise in organisational behaviour, artificial intelligence, and investment management to bring analytical rigour to business transformation projects. She has led numerous projects for Fortune 100 companies. She represented India in the Fortune Most Powerful Women program and received the Times Power Women Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship. She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Directors.She is actively involved in community work through fundraising and participating on global advisory boards of high-impact NGOs in rural entrepreneurship, education, and health.

How do you define a "great place to work," and what arethe key factors that contribute to it?

Our 30 years of continuousresearch establish a great workplace as one where employees trust theirleaders, take pride in their work, and enjoy their colleagues. We prioritizeemployees in our model, powering our Trust Index Survey™ and Culture Managementplatforms. Business leaders, research institutions, and the public rely on theGreat Place To Work® Trust Model as the ultimate workplace standard.

Our For All™ Methodologyexpands on this by ensuring a consistently positive experience for everyemployee, underpinning our evaluation for Best Workplaces™ Lists. Greatworkplaces For All unlock human potential via strong leadership, meaningfulvalues, and universal trust, fostering innovation and financial growth. For Allsignifies inclusivity, connection, and collective contributions.

How do you see the market potential for technological advancementsfor businesses in India?

India's tech advancementsoffer vast potential. The digital revolution spans rural to urban, drivingsector opportunities. Swift adoption streamlines operations boostsproductivity, and expands market reach. McKinsey predicts a $1 trillion digitaleconomy by 2025 via internet use, smartphones, and initiatives like DigitalIndia, bolstering GDP. AI, blockchain, and IoT reshape industries for revenue.Embracing these techs yields a competitive edge. Organizations must nurtureagility, innovation, invest in infrastructure, upskill, and promote learning.This fuels growth, propelling India's economy.

Enabling a workplace culture, irrespective of the demographics, canopen up optimistic dimensions of an efficient workplace. How do you thinkorganizations ramp up their D&I initiatives?

Diversity and inclusionboost workforce potential. Core values and leadership prioritize a safe,empowering environment. Robust D&I programs, unbiased hiring, equitableopportunities, and workshops foster inclusivity. Metrics track progress and surveys identify improvements. By embracing diversity andinclusion, organizations can tap into the collective intelligence, creativity,and innovation of their workforce. This, in turn, leads to improved employeeengagement, enhanced customer experiences, and, ultimately, better businessoutcomes.

India’s talent pool is diverse and intense. How industries in Indiaare tapping into the talent umbrella for sustained development?

India's talent pool isundoubtedly diverse and intense, offering a vast array of skills andcapabilities across various industries. As a serial entrepreneur, I havewitnessed firsthand how organizations are tapping into this talent umbrella tosustain their development and drive success.

To harness the potential ofIndia's talent pool, organizations are adopting several strategies:

a) Building strong employer brands:Organizations focus on creating a compelling employer brand thatattracts top talent. They highlight their unique organizational culture, growthopportunities, and employee-centric policies to differentiate themselves in thecompetitive talent market.

b) Embracing remote work and the gig economy: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote workand the gig economy. Organizations are leveraging technology to tap into talentbeyond geographical boundaries, enabling them to access a wider pool of skilledprofessionals.

c) Collaborating with educational institutions: Many organizations are collaborating with universities andeducational institutions to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

d) Investing in learning and development: To tap into the diverse talent pool, organizations invest incontinuous learning and development programs. They provide opportunities forupskilling and reskilling, fostering a culture of learning within theorganization.

e) Embracing diversity and inclusion:Organizations recognize the value of diverse perspectives and experiences indriving innovation and growth. According to our report, Historically ExcludedGroups (HEG) comprise nearly 10% of the total workforce, as highlighted in ourfindings. Encouraging hiring from HEG communities is key.

By tapping into India'stalent umbrella, industries can leverage the skills and capabilities of adiverse workforce to drive innovation, improve productivity, and sustain theirdevelopment in an ever-evolving market.

What is the need for organizations to drive Leadership Developmentfor strengthening business competency?

Prioritizing leadershipdevelopment is vital for robust business competence and sustainable growth. Our2023 report, "India’s Best Companies To Work For™, highlights ForAll Leadership resulting in 62% more employees finding meaning in their roles.Strong leadership sets a tone, inspires, and executes vision. Investing indevelopment builds capable leaders adept at innovation and adapting to marketchanges.

Organizations can driveleadership development by:

a) Identifying high-potential employees: Organizations should proactively identify employees with highpotential and provide them with opportunities for growth and development. Thiscan be done through talent assessments, performance evaluations, and successionplanning.

b) Providing targeted training and development programs: Organizations should design and deliver training programs thatfocus on developing leadership competencies such as strategic thinking,effective communication, decision-making, and emotional intelligence. Theseprograms can be delivered through workshops, coaching, mentoring, and onlineplatforms.

c) Creating a culture of continuous learning: Organizations should foster a culture where learning anddevelopment are encouraged and celebrated. Leaders should lead by example andprioritize their own growth, inspiring others to do the same.

d) Offering leadership coaching and mentoring: Organizations can provide leadership coaching and mentoring toemerging and existing leaders. This personalized support helps leaders enhancetheir self-awareness, build their leadership skills, and navigate complexsituations effectively.

e) Encouraging networking and collaboration: Organizations should create platforms for leaders to network,collaborate, and learn from each other. This can be achieved through leadershipforums, industry conferences, and internal communities of practice.

By driving leadershipdevelopment, organizations can build a strong leadership bench, foster a cultureof excellence, and ensure a sustainable future for their business.

How great workplace culture can sustain the growth momentum ofindustries and businesses contributing to the overall economy in India?

A strong workplace culturedrives industry and business growth, which is vital for India's economy. As CEO of GreatPlace To Work India, I've seen its transformative impact on engagement,productivity, and innovation. It values and motivates employees, resulting inoutperformance in finance, retention, and customer satisfaction.

Here are some key ways inwhich a great workplace culture sustains the growth momentum of industries andbusinesses in India:

a) Attracting and retaining top talent:A great workplace culture acts as a magnet for top talent. It helps organizationsattract high-calibre employees who are seeking a positive work environment,opportunities for growth, and a sense of purpose.

b) Driving employee engagement and productivity: A positive workplace culture promotes employee engagement andproductivity. When employees feel a sense of belonging, trust, and empowerment,they are more likely to go above and beyond in their roles.

c) Fostering innovation and creativity:A great workplace culture encourages innovation and creativity. When employeesfeel safe to express their ideas, take calculated risks, and collaborate withtheir peers, they are more likely to contribute innovative solutions and drivecontinuous improvement.

d) Enhancing customer experiences: Agreat workplace culture has a direct impact on customer experiences. Engagedand satisfied employees are more likely to deliver exceptional customerservice, going the extra mile to meet customer needs and exceed expectations.

e) Contributing to the overall economy: Whenorganizations across industries prioritize building great workplace cultures,it creates a positive ripple effect on the overall economy. Engaged andfulfilled employees contribute to a productive workforce, leading to increasedeconomic output, job creation, and higher living standards.

In conclusion, greatworkplace culture is a strategic asset for industries and businesses in India.It drives sustainable growth, enhances employee well-being, and positivelyimpacts the overall economy. By investing in creating and nurturing greatworkplaces, organizations can lay the foundation for long-term success.