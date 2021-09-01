Galaxy Watch4 gets a Walkie Talkie app

New Delhi: Samsung has dropped a new Walkie Talkie app for its Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The new app would allow watch owners to have push-to-talk conversations with one another using the wearable watch similar to Apple Watch.

The app uses Bluetooth to look for nearby friends and create your Walkie-Talkie channel, reports Android Central.

Similar to Apple's own Apple Watch app, Samsung's walkie-talkie app would allow users to have instant conversations, just like if they were using a walkie-talkie.

At present, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series can use it to talk to one another, while older-generation watchers from the company are compatible or able to install the app.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The biggest USP of the device is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or at home.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's ground-breaking bio-active sensor.

This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors -- Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis -- so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect a Fib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and for the first time calculate their body composition.

The all-new 'Body Composition' measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.