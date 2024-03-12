Gemini AI Image Generation Tool to be Back After Improved Accuracy

Alphabet's Google is preparing to reintroduce its Gemini AI image generation tool after a brief pause due to inaccuracies in historical depictions. This decision follows an announcement by Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, who acknowledged the inaccuracies and outlined plans for improvement.



The AI tool's inaccuracies gained attention on social media, particularly regarding its depictions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting Google CEO Sundar Pichai to issue an apology. Lucas Bonatto, Director of AI and ML at Semantix, highlighted the importance of addressing biases in machine learning models, emphasizing the need for accuracy in AI applications.

In the meantime, the AI industry is closely monitoring Google's actions, setting a standard for others to follow. According to Lucas Bonatto, Director of AI and ML at Semantix, a prominent firm specializing in big data and AI, said “The different types of biases present in machine learning models represent a serious issue for artificial intelligence applications, especially those operating at scale. In this case, it appears the biases did not cause major issues beyond discomfort and the generation of memes on social networks.”

Initially launched earlier this month, Gemini AI generated historical images that were occasionally inaccurate, prompting Google to describe it as not meeting their intentions. This setback underscores the challenges faced by tech companies in balancing innovation with accuracy in AI development.

Google's decision to relaunch the Gemini AI image generation tool aligns with its broader strategy to compete with industry rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT. The competition in AI development has spurred Google to release its generative AI chatbot, Bard, later rebranded as Gemini, and introduce paid subscription plans for users seeking enhanced reasoning capabilities.

The relaunch signifies Google's commitment to enhancing its AI offerings and maintaining competitiveness in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. This move also highlights the company's dedication to addressing and rectifying issues to ensure improved performance and user satisfaction.