Gemini Arrives on Chrome for India, Adds Indic Language Support but Agent Features Still Limited

Google has begun rolling out its Gemini AI experience to Chrome users in India, marking a significant step in the evolving AI-powered browser landscape. The update brings built-in artificial intelligence tools directly into the Chrome interface, allowing millions of users to access smart assistance without installing additional software.

With this expansion, India becomes one of the key markets to receive Gemini integration, and the update also introduces support for eight Indic languages. The move signals Google’s intent to make AI more accessible to a wider and more diverse user base, especially in regions where local language support is essential for mainstream adoption.

Users can access Gemini through a dedicated icon located in the top-right corner of the Chrome browser. Clicking the icon opens a side panel that hosts a conversational chat interface. From here, users can enter prompts, ask questions, generate content, and request AI-powered assistance for various tasks. The interface is designed to feel seamless and familiar, making AI interaction a natural extension of everyday browsing.

One of the major additions in this update is built-in AI image generation and editing. Google is integrating support for the Nano Banana image editor, enabling users to create visuals simply by typing prompts. The tool can also modify uploaded images, producing alternate versions within seconds. This feature is aimed at creators, students, and professionals who frequently work with visual content and need quick edits without complex software.

While the India rollout brings several notable capabilities, one of Gemini’s most advanced features remains unavailable in the region. The Auto Browse function—Google’s AI agent designed to perform automated tasks across websites—is currently limited to users in the United States.

Auto Browse represents a major shift in how browsers could function in the future. Instead of merely displaying websites, the browser can act on user instructions. For instance, users can ask the AI to shop for products, compare options, or find items within a specific price range or brand preference. The system completes much of the browsing process automatically before handing back control for confirmation.

This automation-driven approach is seen as a step toward transforming traditional browsers into AI-powered assistants. However, it also raises serious questions about data handling and user privacy. Since such features are unlikely to operate entirely on-device, concerns persist around how user activity and preferences may be processed and stored.

Security experts have also highlighted the growing risk of prompt injection attacks, where malicious instructions embedded in web content could manipulate AI agents. As AI systems gain more autonomy, ensuring user safety becomes increasingly complex.

The rollout comes at a time when competition in the AI browser space is intensifying. Major technology companies are racing to integrate conversational AI and smart automation directly into browsing experiences, making the browser itself the new battleground for AI adoption.

For Indian users, Gemini’s arrival on Chrome offers a preview of that future—bringing conversational assistance and creative tools closer to everyday digital life, even as more advanced automation features remain geographically restricted.