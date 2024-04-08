Live
- Congress, NC finalise seat sharing in J&K & Ladakh for Lok Sabha polls
- IP University extends last date for online applications till April 15
- Govt bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore to come up for auction on April 12
- Former UAE batter Usman Khan in contention for place in Pakistan squad despite ban
- Andhra Pradesh tops in social security pensions: Jagan
- At $24.5 billion, India witnesses resurgence in deals in Q1: Report
- Chennai Police bans drones, UAVs during PM Modi’s visit to T Nagar
- REC loans for green projects record 6-fold jump to Rs 1.37 lakh crore
- Tata Tea Chakra Gold Hosts Grand Finale Of Suvarna Avakasham Contest With Rashmika Mandanna
- Tirumala decked up for Ugadi
Just In
Gifting guide for Ugadi 2024 from Dyson
Dyson's range of high-performing hair care products and cord-free vacuum cleaners are ideal choices for any gift giver this festive season, allowing you to celebrate new beginnings with a touch of innovation.
Ugadi is a time for new beginnings, prosperity, and joy, reflected perfectly in the gifts we share with loved ones. However, finding the ideal present can be daunting. But fear not, Dyson offers a solution that blends tradition with modernity, ensuring your Ugadi gifting is thoughtful and practical and adds value to the festivities. Dyson's range of high-performing hair care products and cord-free vacuum cleaners are ideal choices for any gift giver this festive season, allowing you to celebrate new beginnings with a touch of innovation. Here’s a complete gifting guide from Dyson to help you choose the perfect present!
Deep clean your home this Ugadi
One of the most common aspects of preparing for Ugadi in Indian households is through a cleaning spree. This tradition involves deep cleaning every corner of your home, making them spotless and welcoming for the festivities. A clean environment not only creates a pleasant atmosphere but also symbolizes purity and auspiciousness.
To make your festive cleaning hassle-free, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ - Dyson’s first all-in wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the perfect companion. With its powerful suction capabilities, this vacuum cleaner effortlessly removes dust, dirt, hairs, even spills and tough stains from hard floors.
Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™
Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed to tackle various cleaning challenges, from dust and spills to stubborn stains. With a wet roller head and an eight-point hydration system, it effectively cleans up wet messes, while a motor-driven microfiber roller takes care of tough stains and debris.
The vacuum cleaner features Dyson's 2x illuminating dust technology, ensuring that even the tiniest particles don't escape its cleaning prowess. Moreover, the included Hair screw tool makes it ideal for households with long hair or pets, as it efficiently collects hair without tangling around the brush.
Get your home ready for Ugadi with the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in for 62,900.
This Ugadi, get your hair styled just like Deepika Padukone with the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler. The next-generation styling barrels feature a rotating cool tip, which helps in achieving curls and waves faster and easier with no heat damage to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.
Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-styler is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for Rs 49,900.