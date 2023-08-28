Live
- Aparajita asks Naveen to follow ‘Rajdharma’
- Deepti Sharma, Rashid Khan named as final nominations for WBBL, BBL overseas drafts
- A 'pawn' mutiny in Telangana chess intensifies after 8-year old girl was barred from playing
- Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025
- Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy
- Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit
- Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
- Chinese national jailed for pushing Indian-origin security officer in Singapore
- Supreme Court disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
- LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
Just In
Glance launches its smart lock screen services in Japan
Consumer technology company Glance on Monday launched its smart lock screen services in Japan in partnership with the leading carriers and Andriod smartphone brands.
New Delhi: Consumer technology company Glance on Monday launched its smart lock screen services in Japan in partnership with the leading carriers and Andriod smartphone brands.
Consumers in Japan can now experience personalised internet on Android smartphone lock screens through Glance, without unlocking phones, downloading any apps, or searching for content.
Glance is an AI-driven platform that offers a wide range of experiences directly on the lock screens of Android smartphones, which includes instant games, live game streaming, news, sports, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, shopping and live content.
Glance’s AI personalises these experiences, ensuring that consumers find content that is most relevant and important to them, each time they glance or look at their lock screen, the company said.
"Consumers check their lock screen over 100 times a day, but only use it for notifications, battery, and time. With Glance smart lock screen, they can stay on top of everything that interests them throughout the day," Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and COO & President of Glance, said in a statement.
In Japan, Glance is already available to subscribers of SoftBank Corp using Xiaomi and Motorola smartphones.
In the upcoming quarters, the company aims to expand its presence to other big carriers and Android smartphone brands in Japan.
Globally, Glance is present on over 450 million Android smartphones, and is aiming to be on over one billion phones in the next two years.
"The top six Android phone brands have integrated Glance on their smartphones in multiple markets globally and are using it to deliver personalized experiences for their consumers," said Aditya Goyal, Senior Vice President & GM, Strategic Distribution Partnerships, Glance.
Initially, Glance consumers in Japan will be able to discover news, trending content, and gaming on their lock screens.
The platform has over 230 million active users, primarily in India and Indonesia, while it has recently launched in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.