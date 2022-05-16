Google and Samsung partners to create Health Connect

Google and Samsung have partnered to create Health Connect, a platform and API (application programming interface) that gives developers tools to sync users' health data between Android apps and devices. This should make it easier for users to track their health and fitness data across several platforms.



Once a user opts in, developers can compile their health data in an encrypted hub on a user's device. Google says users will have complete control over what kind of data they share and which apps they share it. For example, if more than one app collects the same type of data, such as steps taken, users can choose to share that data with one app over the others. Health Connect supports more than 50 types of data in various categories, including activity, body measurement, cycle tracking, nutrition, sleep, and vital signs.

"We're working alongside Google and other partners to realize the full benefits and potential of Health Connect," TaeJong Jay Yang, Samsung's executive vice president, said in a press release. "I'm excited to confirm that Samsung Health will also adopt Health Connect later this year. With users' permission, this will enable app developers to take advantage of accurate and optimized data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and use it in their apps as well."

Health Connect is currently in an open beta version accessible to all Android developers. In addition to Samsung, Google is also working with the developers of MyFitnessPal, Leap Fitness, and Withings on an early access program. In addition, Google Fit and Google-owned Fitbit are also set to adopt Health Connect, meaning the technology should be available in time for the Pixel Watch launch later this year.

As my colleague Jon Porter points out, Google has gotten to where it is because of its open approach to its products. The Health Connect API is just another example of Google's willingness to collaborate with other companies. Unlike Samsung and Apple, Google doesn't tend to force (or even push) users into its ecosystem, but with a Pixel Watch and Android tablet on the way, Google may have to start subtly nudging users into it. Your own products if you want users to purchase its expanding lineup of Pixel devices.