Google Announces Best Apps and Games Awards for 2022

Google India has announced the winners of this year's Google Play's Best award. The award recognizes the best apps and games in the Google Play app store for Android devices. Google says that 2022 marked the post-pandemic era for many users worldwide, including India, who relied on digital solutions for various needs. In a statement, the company said



Google awarded apps the best of 2022 from Google Play in different categories. Turnip-Talk, chat and stream won Best App for Fun, while 'Filo - 1-on-1 Instant Tutoring' was awarded Best App for Personal Growth. Shopsy Shopping App – Flipkart got the title of Best Everyday Essential App, and Khyaal – Senior App was awarded Best Apps Forever.

Google also mentioned the best games on Google Play India in 2022. Rocket League Sideswipe took the title of Best Multiplayer, and the Best Pick up & Play award went to Angry Birds Journey. Dicey Dungeons got Best Indie Game Title in 2022, and Clash of Clans got the Best App in Progress title. Google has also named some notable tabs for smartwatches, tablets, and Chromebooks. Todoist: to-do list & planner, Pocket: Save, Read, Grow., and BandLab – Music Making Studio won the titles, respectively.

Google's release also mentioned selected apps for users' choice in India. Shopsy Shopping App: Flipkart won the Users' Choice App of 2022, and Angry Birds Journey won the Users' Choice Game of 2022. Google says the company also saw the rise of Blinkit and Zepto in the Everyday Essentials category.

Apple recently also announced the 2022 App Store Award winners. The complete list of winners is available here.