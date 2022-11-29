Apple Announces Best Apps and Games Awards for 2022 on App Store

Apple announced the best apps and games of 2022 on Tuesday. The announcement was made via a press release rather than holding an event. The BeReal social networking app was declared the best iPhone of the year, and Apex Legends Mobile was its best game.



This year's awards included "App of the Year" for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV, as well as "Apple Arcade" Game of the Year. Apple App Store editors from around the world chose the Best Games, Apps and "Cultural Impact" categories. Apple said this year's winners represent the "abundant possibilities in the App Store and the ecosystem of Apple devices."

On the apps side, BeReal has been crowned the best iPhone app of the year. Founded in 2020, BeReal is a photo-sharing app that asks users to post one raw photo per day. Developed by French tech duo Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau, the idea behind the app is to ditch those filters and get back to the real world. Despite the popularity of Meta's Instagram, BeReal has resonated with users, grateful to its unique mission statement.