Google announces I/O 2023 date; We expect Android 14, Pixel 7a and more

Google has announced the date of its I/O 2023 event. Google disclosed that it is going to host its annual developer conference for the year on May 10. The event will be broadcast live on Google's YouTube and other social media platforms. The search giant is expected to announce the next generation of the Android operating system and some hardware products as well.

Android 14 is likely to be the highlight of the Google I/O 2023 event. In addition to the Android 14 operating system, the company is also expected to announce an affordable Pixel smartphone called the Pixel 7a with a Tensor G2 processor, high-resolution camera, and more. The company has yet to reveal anything about the Pixel 7a, but rumours and leaks circulating on the internet have revealed some key details.

Expected to launch: Pixel 7a

The successor to the Pixel 6a is expected to feature a design similar to that of the flagship smartphone Pixel 7. Now, in terms of hardware configuration, the smartphone, just like any other Pixel device, is expected to offer a camera system of high resolution. The specifications are not yet known, but it is safe to say that the Pixel 7a's camera performance will be among the best in the price segment.

In India, the Pixel 6a was launched at a price of Rs 43,999. It is possible that the next Pixel 7a will also be presented at the same price. A few weeks after the launch of Pixel 6a, Google offered the smartphone at a greatly reduced price, which convinced many consumers to buy the device. The tech giant could also go for the same strategy for the Pixel 7a. However, the company is yet to reveal any details about the next affordable Pixel phone.

In addition to the Pixel 7a, the tech giant is expected to launch the much-rumoured Pixel tablet as well. Some reports also suggest that Google could also tease the Pixel 8 series and its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold. However, the flagship Pixel phone will go official later this year when Apple launches its iPhone 15 series. It should be noted that the tech giant has yet to confirm anything about any of these devices.



