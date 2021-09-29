Google Ban on YouTube, Gmail Apps on These Phones; Check out

Earlier this year, Google revealed that it has more than three billion active Android devices, including smartphones and tablets. All of these devices run various versions of the Android operating system, from earlier versions like Gingerbread to Android 11, which was released last September. Google, which is set to release Android 12, has revealed that it is now banning the Google accounts of many users who have old versions of its software, including Android 2.3, also known as Android Gingerbread. So this means that if you have this software on your phone, Google has banned YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps apps for you. In fact, the YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps apps will stop working on all old devices running on that version of the operating system.



Google had announced that now Android devices running version 2.3.7 and earlier would no longer have the ability to log in. Google services such as Google Maps, YouTube and Gmail are based on login. The Google account is working properly, which means that users will no longer be able to use these services on these older devices. Users will still be able to access these services on their mobile browser, but the unique features of the application on their device will be lost. They can check the latest update for their phone by visiting Settings> Advanced> System update on their smartphone.

Most users, however, won't have to worry, as Android 2.3 Gingerbread was released in 2010, and almost no ten-year-old Android devices are active today, a number that is low enough for Google to shut down support. for the service. Google has also said that it is removing support for this outdated operating system as part of its ongoing efforts to keep users safe on the platform. The company had previously banned contactless payments on devices running the older operating system in 2017.

If a user tries to log in to their Android smartphone with a very outdated Android 2.3 operating system, they will see an error related to username and password. Even if they try to enter the details again, Google will show the same error message, and the only way to fix the problem will be to update to a new version of Android, i.e. Android 3.0 or Android 4.0 if such an update is available. for the device. In case there is no update available, users will simply have to update their smartphone to a newer model, which runs a newer version of the operating system.