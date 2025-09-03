Google & Cashify Partner to Bring Refurbished Pixels to India

In a strategic move to capture a larger slice of India's booming smartphone market, Google has launched its Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme. This initiative, a collaboration with the popular tech resale platform Cashify, aims to make the premium Pixel experience more accessible to a wider audience. By offering refurbished versions of its flagship devices, Google hopes to attract new buyers and boost its market share in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

The program currently features two of Google's most popular models: the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 8 Pro. The company says that these devices will be refurbished exclusively with genuine Google spare parts, addressing a common concern for consumers buying used electronics. "Google assures that all devices would have only been refurbished using genuine Google spare parts, something that is often a concern for used devices on the market," a statement from the company read.

The pricing for these refurbished models is particularly compelling. The Pixel 8 Pro, which originally launched at Rs 1,06,999, is now available for Rs 48,999. Cashify Gold users can get an additional Rs 600 discount, bringing the price down even further. For those seeking an even more budget-friendly option, the Pixel 7, originally priced at Rs 59,999, starts at Rs 23,899, with a discount for Cashify Gold members making it Rs 23,299.

Each refurbished Pixel phone will come in a new box and include a compatible charger. While it's not explicitly stated that the charger will be an original Google product, the inclusion is a welcome bonus. All devices purchased through this program are backed by a one-year warranty from Cashify, and users can access service or repairs at any of Cashify's facilities across India.

Beyond the financial incentives, this program also aligns with Google's broader commitment to sustainability. By extending the lifespan of these devices, the initiative helps to reduce electronic waste. Additionally, the refurbished Pixels will be shipped in 100% plastic-free packaging, contributing to a more eco-friendly supply chain.

For a market where the recently launched Pixel 10 has a starting price of Rs 79,999, these refurbished options provide a significant entry point for consumers who have been on the fence about the Pixel line. This partnership with Cashify could be the key to unlocking a new segment of the market for Google, making their renowned camera technology and AI features more accessible than ever.



